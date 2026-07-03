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Iconic sub that first explored the Titanic is heading back to the ocean to solve a 100-year-old mystery
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Iconic sub that first explored the Titanic is heading back to the ocean to solve a 100-year-old mystery

The new mission will shed light on the fates of legendary polar explorers

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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Featured Image Credit: Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
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