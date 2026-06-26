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Expert warns upcoming 'Super El Niño' could seriously impact temperatures for rest of summer
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Expert warns upcoming 'Super El Niño' could seriously impact temperatures for rest of summer

The chances of the extreme weather event keep going up

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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