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‘Godzilla’ El Niño thought to be imminent as Atlantic Ocean recorded to be 5°C hotter than usual
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‘Godzilla’ El Niño thought to be imminent as Atlantic Ocean recorded to be 5°C hotter than usual

The El Niño is expected to ‘influence weather and climate patterns around the world in the months ahead’

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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