With heatwaves forecasted in regions across the US and beyond, experts have issued an urgent warning over the most common mistakes people make with their gadgets in the sun.

As temperatures ramp up, our devices need to work overtime to keep up with user demands, and now experts are sharing what to do - and what not to do - in order to protect your tech.

While many might be looking forward to soaking up the rays, there are certain items that are better kept away from the sunlight as this could cause damage to them or, even worse, create a potential fire hazard.

An expert shares how to keep your tech safe in the sun (Oscar Wong/Getty Images)

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Mark Patrick, who is the director of technical content at Mouser Electronics, has shared his top tips for which devices are safer in the shade, explaining: “It’s important not to leave popular tech gadgets such as phones, wireless speakers, portable chargers, or wireless headphones in direct sunlight for too long without risking damaging them, or worse, creating a fire hazard.

“Although most modern electrical devices usually contain a thermal cut-off to protect cables and devices, meaning the item might automatically turn off if it’s getting too hot, and then only come back on once it’s cooled down. You should still follow steps, such as shading the device or turning it off when it feels warm, to mitigate these risks.”

Four gadgets to keep away from direct sunlight

According to Patrick, smartphones are at risk of overheating when left in the sun during a heatwave and doing so can even put the battery at risk of damage.

He continued: “It also puts you at risk of data loss, as smartphones often shut down when too hot. If your phone gets warm, put it in a shaded place like a bag, remove any protective casing, and turn it off or switch to airplane mode.”

Leaving some gadgets in the sun can cause damage or even a fire (Cappi Thompson/Getty Images)

Wireless speakers are another one to watch out for, especially as it might be tempting to bring speakers out with you when enjoying the sun in the park.

The expert warned that too much heat can cause wireless speakers to lose its ability to hold a charge, leading to its draining of power much faster.

The next item of the list is wireless headphones which are at danger or getting too hot because they contain internal microchips, which are used for Bluetooth, that are sensitive to heat.

Last but not least are portable chargers, as Patrick added: “Portable chargers also contain lithium-ion batteries, which are susceptible to overheating. If these are left out in sunlight and the internal heat increases, you may start to notice the casing bulge, which could lead to permanent damage.”