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Why AI data centers require drinking water as UN warns they could drain 1.3 billion people's supply
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Why AI data centers require drinking water as UN warns they could drain 1.3 billion people's supply

By 2030, global data centers will be using 945 terawatt-hours of electricity

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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