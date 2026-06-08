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How much water being polite to ChatGPT actually uses as UN warns against saying 'please' and 'thank you'
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How much water being polite to ChatGPT actually uses as UN warns against saying 'please' and 'thank you'

Your conversation habits could be causing an unexpected amount of damage to the planet

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: Anadolu / Contributor / Getty
ChatGPT
AI
Climate change