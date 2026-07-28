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Elon Musk is set to lose money every time someone deposits cash with X Money
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Elon Musk is set to lose money every time someone deposits cash with X Money

Analysts have claimed Musk's 6% interest rate is not possible

Monica Green

Monica Green

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