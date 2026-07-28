Elon Musk is set to lose money every time someone deposits cash with X Money

Today (28 July), Elon Musk's X officially launched X Money—a payment platform boasting an eye-watering 6% annual interest rate, which is roughly 15 times what traditional big banks offer.

Even though Musk is the richest man on Earth and in no danger of running out of cash, analysts view this as a surprisingly risky play. Because safe Federal Reserve benchmark rates currently sit around 3.5%, X is effectively forced to cover the remaining gap out of its own pocket—taking a direct loss on every dollar deposited and essentially paying users to join.

Musk has launched X Money officially today (Bloomberg / Contributor via Getty)

How Elon Musk is actually losing money on the 6% yield

In simple terms, if you give your regular bank $100, the bank will take your money, safely lend it out to other people, and earn $4 in profit. They keep $3.90 for themselves and give you 10 cents as a kind of 'thank you' for keeping your money with them.

When it comes to X Money however, Musk is kind of saying 'Put your $100 in my app instead! I will give you $6 every year!'. Musk can only safely earn about $3.50 with your $100, but because he promised to give you $6, he and his company will be losing about $2.50 out of their own pocket for every single $100 people put into the app.

The Fine Print:

Tier Rules: Premium+ subscribers get the 6% APY automatically; standard Premium users must set up qualifying direct deposits.

Premium+ subscribers get the 6% APY automatically; standard Premium users must set up qualifying direct deposits. Is X a Bank? X is not a bank. Funds sit at Cross River Bank (FDIC-insured up to $250,000) with a sweep program extending coverage up to $10 million.

X is not a bank. Funds sit at Cross River Bank (FDIC-insured up to $250,000) with a sweep program extending coverage up to $10 million. 3% Cashback Exclusions: The 3% cashback applies to settled debit purchases wherever Visa is accepted, but explicitly excludes cash advances, gambling, and crypto purchases.

The 3% cashback applies to settled debit purchases wherever Visa is accepted, but explicitly excludes cash advances, gambling, and crypto purchases. US customers only: You must be a US resident and a Premium X subscriber

You must be a US resident and a Premium X subscriber The Catch: 6% is a variable rate—X can (and likely will) lower the rate once customer acquisition goals are met.

You can also get a physical card for your account (X Money)

Why did Musk launch X Money?

You might be wondering why on Earth Musk would do this then if it meant he'd make such a consistent loss.

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Well, it seems like it's another step toward making X that 'everything app' Musk has wanted it to be since he bought Twitter in 2022. It looks like he wants more people, investing more in his app, whether that be time or their physical cash. The Capital Review wrote on Medium that the launch 'is either the most expensive marketing campaign in the history of consumer finance or a claim that violates the yield curve.'

They expanded that because no risk-free US asset yields 6%, the rate can only exist as a short term promotional burn.

Analyst John Kilhefner at MarketWise along with several others have speculated that the 6% rate will not last forever: "X Money offers users up to 6% APY... skeptics rightly note that promotional rates rarely last forever. But as a customer-acquisition weapon, 6% is devastating."

Elizabeth Warren has been a strong critic of X Money (Tom Williams / Contributor via Getty)

Why watchdogs are telling people to be cautious

While a 6% return sounds like a dream, financial watchdogs and politicians are already urging users to read the fine print before moving their life savings. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren formally warned Musk that his "track record operating X" raises serious questions about consumer safety and financial stability, cautioning that merging social media moderation with banking could put user funds at risk.

Unlike traditional banks with dedicated fraud hotlines and physical branches, social media platforms heavily rely on automated moderation—meaning an accidental account suspension can instantly lock a user out of their own money.

For now, early adopters get to pocket the profits of what might be the most expensive marketing stunt in fintech history. If you're willing to make the jump, enjoy that 6% payout while Musk is still footing the bill.