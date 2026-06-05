Mind-blowing amount of money Elon Musk has made every second of his career as he nears trillionaire status

The world’s richest man seems to only be getting richer and richer in recent years, with his enormous fortune expected to exceed beyond the billions and into trillionaire status soon.

This will make Elon Musk the first ever trillionaire in history, but that amount of wealth, how much does the tech mogul actually make?

It can be hard to comprehend just how much money Musk has but, based on a median US household income of $83,730 per year, it would take around 11 million years for the average person to generate the same amount of wealth currently attributed to Musk.

In a recent analysis conducted by The Wall Street Journal, it reported that in just one second, Musk gains another $992 in his pocket, and in an hour he’s made $3.6 million.

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In fact, the entrepreneur’s net worth of $970 billion has become so extraordinary that it is more than the economies of many countries.

Musk's wealth comes from his ownership stakes in companies who are valued on the stock market (Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Even in Musk’s native home of South Africa, his wealth far exceeds the nation’s annual gross domestic product.

However, while figures are impressive, it’s important to note that Musk doesn’t necessarily have this cash sitting in his bank account waiting to be spent.

Instead, the wealth comes from his ownership stakes in companies who are valued on the stock market.

But we won’t get the tiny violins out just yet because, with stakes in the likes of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, which is formerly Twitter, Musk is far from broke.

The mogul could also be in for another lucrative deal after NASA announced big plans for getting astronauts back on the Moon, with both SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin tasked with building commercial landers for the project.

Blue Origin saw a major setback recently after New Glenn rocket exploded during a routine test of its engines, which could work in Musk’s favor if NASA starts to rely more on SpaceX.

Elon Musk is set to become the world's first trillionaire (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

At the time of the incident, Bezos took to X to write: “All personnel are accounted for and safe. Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it.”

Head of NASA, Jared Isaacman, also took to X to share a statement on the matter, saying: “NASA is aware of the anomaly that occurred tonight at Launch Complex 36 involving Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

“Spaceflight is unforgiving, and developing new heavy-lift launch capability is extraordinarily difficult. We will work with our partners to support a thorough investigation of this anomaly, assess near-term mission impacts, and get back to launching rockets.”