Elon Musk says 'Tom Holland is such a c***' in confusing post about The Odyssey

Even before he was the world's richest man, Elon Musk was never one to hold his tongue. Although he's since lost his trillionaire status, Musk earned the honor of becoming the world's first.

More than just flexing his massive wealth, he's not afraid to share his views on X. A platform he unironically bought for $44 billion back when it was Twitter.

As well as venting about the transgender community and his own daughter, his thoughts on British politics, and his explosive claims about Donald Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, there’s the occasional bit of pop culture thrown in.

Accused of being chronically online, Elon Musk's X feed is a sometimes incoherent mush of issues.

What has Elon Musk said about The Odyssey?

Spider-Man's Tom Holland plays Telemachus in The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

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Musk has already taken issue with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey due to the casting of Lupita Nyong'o and rumors that the transgender Elliot Page would be playing Achilles. The latter turned out not to be true.

Arguing that the film is a 'woke' DEI experiment, Musk also said: "Chris Nolan is p*ssing on Homer's grave."

He's now extended his critiques to Tom Holland...some just aren't sure which one.

Known as the co-host of The Rest is History podcast, English author Tom Holland made a name for himself with his novel Dominion, which discusses the Christian roots of Western morality. Although Holland is considered an expert on history, Musk, being one of the vocal minority who slam The Odyssey over historical inaccuracy, means he's put the author in his crosshairs.

Of course, things get confusing when you remember Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has a starring role as Odysseus's son, Telemachus.





Musk has previously called Nolan an 'anti-White racist' due to The Odyssey, while others have similarly slammed Zendaya's casting as Athena, the goddess of wisdom, warfare, and handicraft.

For those who don't know, Tom Holland (the actor) and Zendaya are one of Hollywood's power couples, and recently tied the knot.

Wrong Tom Holland

Back to historian Tom Holland, he shared one person's takedown of The Guardian's review that gushed praise over Nolan's latest epic. This Holland wrote: "More praise for The Odyssey from people who - shockingly - have actually waited to see it before giving their opinion."

Tom Holland the actor and Tom Holland the author are two very different people (David Levenson / Contributor / Getty)

This caught Musk's attention, who then added: "Tom Holland is such a cu*k."

The obvious Community Note soon followed, sharing the X accounts of both Hollands and adding: "Elon is not talking about Tom Holland from Spider-Man. He is talking about the English author. They clearly have two different accounts."

It appears some missed the memo, with one critic sniping: "Tom on the cuc*chair watching xendaya [sic] movies."

Another added: "Spiderman has always been a cuck character. Spiderman's love for MJ remains unrequited and he allows the strong confident and sometimes villainous men to take his love. So in Tom's defense he was properly cast. 🤔."

A third said: "Rchest dude in the world calls spider-man a cu*k X is a mad place to be 😂."

Even though Musk looks like he has been with Holland the historian, we'd also love to know his thoughts on Spider-Man.