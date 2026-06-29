Netflix has just introduced a controversial new policy that requires users to add individual emails for every new profile through your account on the streaming service, and many subscribers worry that it could significantly impact account sharing in the future.

Account sharing is how many Netflix users get around the frequently rising subscription costs for the streaming service, as you can split the bill with a friend or hop on to your family's account without spending any more money.

Understandably Netflix has made a number of changes in an attempt to prevent people from doing this, however, including password-sharing restrictions and location-based blocks.

A new change forcing people to add individual emails for every profile on their account appears to be the next step in Netflix's master plan to crack down on account sharing, although its implementation appears to only be beneficial for the time being.

What does the change mean right now?

As reported by Android Central, the policy appears to be slowly rolling out across Netflix's expansive user base, with people needing to add individual email addresses for each profile associated with their account.

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You'll now need to add individual email addresses to each profile associated with your Netflix account (Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Previously, every profile fell under the umbrella of the main user's email address, requiring this for any authentication codes or account management procedures, yet this new change adds flexibility to people who share their subscription with family or friends, seemingly benefiting account sharing in a way.

For example, you no longer need to pester your parents or friends for a code if you've been logged out or want to use a new device, and Netflix claims that this will create 'easier sign-in access' with additional personalized recommendations.

Will this impact account sharing going forward?

Considering Netflix's history, however, it's hard for people not to view this policy change pessimistically, with many subscribers worrying that it could lead to further restrictions in the future.

There's no indication of that being the case right now, but it's not hard to see how Netflix could implement policies that further segment individual profiles within the same account to require additional payments, or to monitor how and where content is watched.

Many subscribers aren't happy with the change, fearing that it'll lead to further restrictions in the future (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It's safe to say that people haven't responded positively to the news either, with many expressing their frustration on Reddit.

"I cancelled months ago," wrote one disgruntled user. "Not being able to watch with my account when I was travelling for work was ridiculous."

Another added that they "don't understand why people put up with this s***. It's just constant ens***tification and nickle and diming of customers. It's like they're on a crusade to make the experience as miserable as possible."

Some have even speculated that this is merely a way of Netflix boosting internal metrics and looking more attractive to investors, as each new email address could be perceived as an 'account' that uses the platform, regardless of the actual number of subscribers not increasing.