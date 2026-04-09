April 2026 is a big month for Netflix, with the release of Beef season 2 and Stranger Things: Tales From '85. Other Netflix originals include the Charlize Theron-led Apex and Roommates from Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions.

Netflix has to keep us stumping up our monthly subscription costs, but as well as being able to watch the historic Artemis 2 mission, April 2026 heralded the arrival of beloved licensed movies like A Quiet Place Part II, 2022's Scream, and Bugonia.

It's the streaming giant's originals that keep it in business, with Adam Sandler being a staple of Netflix since he and Happy Madison signed a four-picture deal back in 2014. There have been plenty since, with a 2020 handshake earning him another $275 million for four more movies.

You might notice Sandler as a staple in the likes of The Ridiculous 6, the Murder Mystery movies, and Hubie Halloween, while Happy Madison's upcoming roster includes 2026's Don't Say Good Luck and the undated Dad Camp. Unfortunately, Roommates is causing a stir ahead of its April 17 release.

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Eddie Murphy's daughter has also landed a role in Roommates (Netflix)

In case you hadn't spotted the familial similarities from the trailer, Roommates stars Sadie Sandler as Devon, a naive college freshman being put through the wringer. Even though Adam Sandler isn't directing, he's confirmed on the cast list and serves as an executive producer.

Going further down the rabbit hole, one film fan has shared their film fury as they described Roommates as "a Hollywood dynasty roll call disguised as a college comedy."

They go on to say that Happy Madison's 50+ films have generated over $4 billion, while Netflix viewers have apparently watched two billion hours of Adam Sandler content since 2015. In 2023, he was Hollywood's highest-paid actor.

Casting those with famous relatives isn't always a bad thing. After all, where would horror be without Emma Roberts as Julia Roberts' niece, Jamie Lee Curtis as Janet Leigh's daughter, and Smile 2 without Ray Nicholson as Jack Nicholson's son? Then again, we don't think Trap is winning any awards for M. Night Shyamalan casting his daughter, Saleka Night Shyamalan.





It's not just Sadie Sandler's casting and Happy Madison's ongoing Netflix deal. Elsewhere, Rommates is slammed for including Martin Scorsese's youngest daughter. With Francesca's Scorse's credits including her father's films of The Aviator and The Departed, the OP notes that Eddie Murphy's daughter has also landed a role. It's true that Murphy made Bella Murphy audition for the role of his on-screen daughter in Coming 2 America, but with Adam Sandler, Martin Scorse, and Eddie Murphy supposedly having a lifetime box office of over $8 billion, it's raised some eyebrows.

The irate post concluded: "Hollywood has always been a family business. The difference now is that Netflix is the family office. Sandler's $500M+ in streaming deals didn't just secure his future.

“It built a pipeline where the next generation gets to debut inside the algorithm that already knows their last name will convert."

Elsewhere, another critic complained: "Another Nepo movie. Must be nice to have fallen from the right crotch. This country is so screwed up."

A third grumbled: "I like Francesca for her little TikToks but nepo babies ain’t it Netflix. Do better."

Not everyone was against Roommates' casting, with one supporter writing: "I’m here for it! These guys understand what actually entertains people, so hopefully have taught their kids well."

With Roommates out on April 17, it will be interesting to see what Netflix users think if they actually give it a chance and tune in.