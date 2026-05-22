Warning: spoilers for The Boys finale ahead

Elon Musk is no stranger to being made fun of, and when you're the world's richest man, it's par for the course.

The tech billionaire seemed more than happy to play himself in Iron Man 2 or a multiverse 'Elon Tusk' in Rick and Morty, but if he's not in charge of the narrative, it looks like it could be a different story.

Having already clapped back at Mike Myers' impressions of him on Saturday Night Live, Elon Musk has now turned his attention to The Boys.

Advert

Amazon's hit streaming series has gone from being a critical darling to something of a Game of Thrones. Casting your minds back to 2019, the finale of HBO's fantasy epic was branded the 'worst' finale of all time by many. The Boys was seemingly expecting a similar uproar, with showrunner Eric Kripke forewarning that he was worried about how people would take May 20's "Blood and Bone". Then again, with the Duffer Brothers being forced to ask Stranger Things fans to cut them some slack, was it any real surprise?

As it stands, "Blood and Bone" has the second-lowest IMDb rating of any episode in all five seasons of The Boys, with vocal critics calling out everything from a seemingly rushed ending for Antony Starr's Homelander to a lack of inclusion for characters from the axed Gen V.

Angry fans have quickly turned on The Boys' finale (Amazon MGM Studios)

Away from those on the right calling out the official Amazon account for seeming to share a Charlie Kirk meme, Musk has now shared his own thoughts on The Boys.

We already covered how he called the series 'pathetic', with many suggesting he wasn't happy with the inclusion of a character called Günter Van Ellis. Played by Canadian actor Ivan Sherry, Ellis appeared in the final episode as the world's richest man and an astronaut with 17 kids, here to talk to Homelander about using his enemies as slaves. We'd quite like not to get sued, but you can draw your own conclusions on who Günter Van Ellis might be based on.

After Kripke shared Musk's 'pathetic' branding and said it was the best review the finale could receive, Musk has doubled down on his thoughts.

Claiming that he doesn't watch the show or the finale, Musk gave his 'second best review' as she shared a comment he made elsewhere on X. Here, the tech mogul replied to one person's rant about Homelander's demise, where the cape-wearing villain begged for his life after being depowered at the White House. Musk added: "Kripke probably got flack from his wife’s bf for Homelander being used in based memes and had to write that ending as a groveling apology."





I didn’t watch the show tbh



Here’s the second best review: https://t.co/L0SgcAfGyx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2026

While Starr has shied away from the idea that Homelander is a parody of Donald Trump, it's something Kripke himself has leaned into. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner discussed the show's inadvertent mirroring of a golden Trump statue and mused: "if it's helpful in that dialogue to point out the absurdity of it, as horrifying as it might be that it's happening in reality, but if we're able to help people point that out or maybe even help people, some people notice it in a way that maybe they wouldn't have, then that's a positive."

As for Musk's apparent vendetta against the boys, one critic responded to his takedown of Kripke and added: "You really must have some mental thing going on to attack a writer over a virtual character. Sad sh*t to read."

Another chuckled: "Elon gotta be the biggest snowflake in the planet after Trump lmao."

Not everyone was against Musk, as someone else concluded: "You just know the entire writing team allowed their wives/gfs to host a thinly veiled version of Herogasm, where they ran out of cuck chairs. The show was always extremely anti-White, Leftists garbage. But they made Soldier Boy into the Captain America we all need."

If he didn’t like the main series, we suggest that Musk give the upcoming Vought Rising prequel series a go.