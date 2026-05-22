Amazon's The Boys slammed for offensive Charlie Kirk post in aftermath of divisive final episode

Warning: spoilers for The Boys finale below

Amazon could be in 'Deep' trouble, as the final season of The Boys is facing yet more controversy. Showrunner Eric Kripke had the seemingly impossible task of rounding off the story of the titular gang, also weaving in various arcs for the characters of the nixed Gen V, setting up the upcoming Vought Rising prequel, and somehow satisfying fans of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's The Boys comic book. Unfortunately for Kripke, many seem to think he didn't stick the (superhero) landing.

The Boys has always strayed into the sometimes troublesome region of political satire, and while Homelander actor Antony Starr has tried to distance himself from the idea that his character is a parody of one Donald Trump, Kripke reiterated that the cape-wearing villain is an intentional analogue of the POTUS. Still, season 5's inclusion of a giant golden Homelander statue just after Don Colossus was unveiled is a complete coincidence.

Alongside accusations that the fan-favorite TV series went 'woke' toward the end, the finale has already been branded pathetic by Elon Musk. We guess the world's richest man wasn't a fan of the last-minute inclusion of a character called Günter Van Ellis – a clear parody of Mr. Musk.

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Jokes at Elon Musk's expense are all well and good, but now, Amazon's hit streaming series is under fire as it's accused of mocking Charlie Kirk's death. The Turning Point USA founder was shot dead on September 10, 2025, with some confusion in the immediate aftermath of his shooting at Utah Valley University. With Kirk's condition unclear, a bizarre turn of events led to President Trump announcing his passing on Truth Social.

An official Amazon account referenced the Charlie Kirk Tim Pool tweet https://t.co/guNpkVUZXY — The Vegapunk of Hyenas (@Yeenie_Mcbeenie) May 20, 2026

As the world waited to hear Charlie Kirk's fate, one infamous tweet from right-wing political commentator Tim Pool read: "Source tells me Charlie is stable. Please God."

This was made shortly before the president confirmed his death. You might struggle to see how this connects to The Boys, but in season 5's final episode, one of the many character tragedies included the death of Chace Crawford's The Deep. While we're amazed the Aquaman parody survived that long, the writing was on the wall for The Deep as he had one final showdown with Erin Moriarty's Starlight.

After Starlight hit The Deep with one of her blasts, he was knocked out to sea and attacked by a legion of critters whom he'd accidentally betrayed in his hopes of pleasing Homelander. In a typically gruesome style, he was dispatched when an angry octopus impaled him through the mouth. Despite The Deep clearly being a goner, one fan account poked fun at the situation and made a post saying: "Source tells me The Deep is stable. Please god."

This was shared by the official Amazon account of The Boys, adding a picture of Crawford in character and seemingly joking that all was well.

Crawford's The Deep was one of The Boys finale's big deaths (Amazon MGM Studios)

Even though The Boys is no stranger to cutting a little close to the bone, the fact that this mirrored the Kirk tweet didn't land well with vocal critics. Then again, in the aftermath of one man getting a $835,000 when he was jailed for posting a Charlie Kirk meme, we don't imagine there's much you can do about this one.

Responding to the drama, one angry person wrote: "Oh you just know they were so p*ssed they didn't get to mock his assassination in the show, these people are disgusting. Words aren't enough to describe these subhumans."

Another raged: "Trump lives rent free in these idiots heads, as does Charlie. Both will be remembered long after this bin fire of a show as disappeared."

Others didn't see an issue with it, as a third added: "It's pretty insane how a show as big as the Boys can just reply to a joke about Charlie Kirk's death these days. Insane cultural defeat for the American right."

Someone else concluded: "The Boys finale successfully rage baited Elon Musk and p*ssed off all the incels who loved the show/worshipped Homelander, all while the official The Boys twitter account is making Charlie Kirk jokes. This is the best send off the show could have ever gotten, it’s beautiful."

Whether an ill-timed joke or just classic humor from The Boys, the superhero slugger continues to divide like Starlighters and Homelanders.