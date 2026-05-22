Getting your hands on concert tickets has become one of the most frustrating parts of being a music fan in this day and age.

Between endless refreshes, instant sellouts and bots snapping up seats in seconds, many music lovers are left missing out on dream concerts.

However, all that could be about to change as Spotify believes it could have found a solution that might completely change the way we buy tickets.

The streaming giant has unveiled a brand-new feature called ‘Reserved’, which is designed to reward genuine fans with early access to concert tickets before they go on sale to the public.

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Reserved is designed to reward genuine fans with early access to concert tickets (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The feature will initially launch in the US for eligible Premium subscribers aged 18 and over, with more regions expected to follow later.

Spotify explained: “Spotify has long been where fans discover their next favorite artists, and where artists grow their audiences. Reserved builds on this by helping true fans get to the show.

With Reserved, Spotify will be the only audio streaming service where your fandom is rewarded with two tour tickets reserved for fans like you, because real fandom deserves a real seat at the show.”

So, how does it work? According to the music app, the feature will be able to identify real fans based on factors such as ‘streams, shares, and other Spotify activity’.

Spotify added: “If you’re one of an artist’s most dedicated fans, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase two tickets during a dedicated window, typically around a day.”

This has certainly caused a reaction online with many people taking to social media to share their own thoughts on the news.

Spotify has unveiled a new feature for getting concert tickets (Spotify)

On Reddit, one person wrote: “I go to a lot of concerts every year so I think this is one of the coolest features they’ve ever implemented lol. Really hope it takes off/works well.”

Another said: “so all i need to do is play a particular artist 24/7 on mute on a spare device? genius!”

And a third user added: “I worry this will create a new type of scalper that has Spotify accounts that stream one popular artist non stop for the sole reason of being a ‘top lister’ and gaining tickets. Even if not for resale some super fans could do this just to win the tickets while not truly listening. Similar to Justin Bieber when he urged fans to ‘listen over night on repeat’ to hit the billboard #1.”