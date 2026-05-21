Elon Musk issues scathing one-word response to The Boys finale after show brutally mocks him

Warning: spoilers for The Boys season 5, episode 8 ahead

After five seasons of sex, slaughter, and supes, Amazon's The Boys has bowed out in typically bloody style. However, with questions about how showrunner Eric Kripke would round out everyone's stories in just eight episodes, there were fears about whether he could pull it off. It was clear that the live-action outing would diverge from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic series of the same name, but as the final credits rolled, the angry fans were sharpening their pitchforks and coming for Kripke.

Amazon isn't done with the world of The Boys yet, and while Gen V was cut down in its prime, there's the upcoming Vought Rising prequel and the long-awaited The Boys: Mexico – that's if haters are going to be tuning in.

The Boys was known for its satirical takedown of politics, with Kripke claiming Homelander was something of a Donald Trump parody.

Advert

This was an idea that Homelander actor Antony Starr tried to distance himself from, but as the seasons rumbled on, there were continued complaints that the streaming giant's hit TV series was poking fun at right-wing politics.

What happened to Homelander in The Boys' final episode?

Politics aside, The Boys' divisive ending saw Homelander stripped of his powers and then beg for his life after being brutally beaten by Karl Urban's Billy Butcher. Homelander made a pathetic plea on live television, saying he's suck Butcher's d*ck, and even vowing to eat his feces if the bearded brute would save him. This fell on deaf ears as Butcher shoved his signature crowbar through Homelander's head and tore open his skull.

Musk wasn't a fan of The Boys' final episode (X)

Many people had many issues with The Boys' finale, and among them was Elon Musk. Taking to X, one disgruntled viewer claimed that the show openly made Homelander a Trump analogue and then moaned about his ending. The OP vented: "This entire show was just a deranged sexual humiliation fantasy projected onto Trump. They can't even produce a decent superhero parody without injecting their twisted fetishes into every script."

This landed on the radar of Mr. Musk, who simply wrote: "Pathetic."

Musk's own one-word takedown of The Boys was even picked up by Kripke, who made his feelings on the tech billionaire clear. Seemingly happy with his finale being branded 'pathetic', Kripke added: "OMG this is his review of what @TheBoysTV did to Homelander, I’ll never get a better review ever. #TheBoys."

There was plenty of ire in the replies, with those who hated The Boys' final season using it as an opportunity to lambast Kripke.

Who played 'Elon Musk' style character in The Boys?

As for Musk's scathing review, it could have something to do with a certain character who popped up in the May 20 finale.

During one moment at the White House, Oh Father (Daveed Diggs) introduced Homelander to a man called Günter Van Ellis. Despite being a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, this parody was played by Ivan Sherry, a Toronto-based actor largely known for providing his vocals to Star Wars Outlaws.

Branded the world's richest man in the world of The Boys, Ellis refers to himself as a 'disruptor', wears a "We Believe In Homelander" hat strikingly similar to Musk's Dark MAGA hat, and is rambling about fertility rates. Jokes about him being an astronaut and having 17 kids are other snipes at Musk, while he might also have a problem with what happens to the character. Before Homelander met his maker, he flew Ellis up into the air and quipped, "He’s an astronaut. I took him to space," as he left him to his own grim fate.

It's technically true that Elon Musk exists in the world of The Boys, with Gen V mentioning him by name, but when it comes to Günter Van Ellis, it's not exactly subtle when it comes to who he's a wink to.

Parody or not, we doubt Musk will be tuning in for Vought Rising.