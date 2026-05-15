Streamer Clavicular has revealed the bizarre shopping bag method he uses for 'penis enhancement'.

With the increasing trend of self-improvement, people are turning to drastic measures to reshape their bodies, from GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic for rapid weight loss to steroids for accelerated muscle growth.

Sitting alongside those trends is the growing phenomenon of looksmaxxing, a popular movement among young men that focuses on maximising physical attractiveness by whatever means available. It ranges from the relatively straightforward, like hitting the gym, to the alarming trend of bonesmashing in pursuit of a sharper facial structure.

Penis enlargement is another corner of the looksmaxxing trend that experts have been weighing in on.

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Clavicular explains his process of penis enhancement with a shopping bag (Carol Yepes/Getty)

One surgeon founded the SWAG procedure for penis enlargement, a urologist shared a 45-minute size-boosting technique he performs multiple times a day, and a sex scientist demonstrated a device that claims to add up to 2cm in length.

But some people prefer to take matters into their own hands, quite literally.

Braden Eric Peters, better known online as Clavicular, has become one of the most prominent faces of the looksmaxxing movement.

The streamer has built a huge following by documenting his journey of self-improvement and has helped push terms like 'mogging' and 'cortisol spiking' into mainstream online vocabulary.

He recently appeared on Logan Paul and Mike Majlak's podcast Impaulsive, where he opened up about his approach to what he called PE, or penis enhancement.

When asked to describe the process, Clavicular explained it involves a combination of pumping and what he called 'shopping bag hanging stretching'.

After Paul asked him to elaborate, Clavicular demonstrated with a shopping bag.





The idea involves placing items into a shopping bag to add weight, looping the handles around the wrist, and using the bag's weight to then stretch the 'suspensory ligament.'

"Then you're basically holding on to your suspensory ligament and stretching," the internet personality explained, adding that he was referring to the penis.

He also confirmed that the process is performed while the penis is in a flaccid state and, perhaps most remarkably, that he has done it while driving.

It's important to note that the science behind the process is virtually non-existent as no credible studies have actually confirmed that stretching produces any lasting enlargement.

So, probably best to say don't try this method at home.

People in the comments were shocked by the streamer's casual approach to explaining his method.

"The fact he casually added ‘while driving’ like that was a normal sentence is taking me OUT," one wrote.

"The silence after someone overshares something insane is always the funniest part of these clips," another added.

A third commented: "imagine explaining 'shopping bag biceps' to an officer mid-traffic stop".