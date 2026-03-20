Braden Eric Peters, known better by his online moniker 'Clavicular', has been leading the recent viral 'looksmaxxing' trend on social media, yet he might have met his match after journalist and YouTuber Andrew Callaghan issued a brutal five-word response following an interview.

There's always a trend going around social media these days, and as the years go by they appear to be growing in both absurdity and extremity, with the recent 'looksmaxxing' craze exemplifying that.

Focussed generally on achieving the ideal image of male beauty, looksmaxxing doesn't just limit itself to healthy habits and going to the gym, as many of its leading figures take on extreme measures like 'bone smashing' – hitting your jaw with a hammer – in order to sculpt their faces.

Chief among these figures is Clavicular, as his controversial streaming actions and social media virality have allowed him to become the face – in both senses – of the looksmaxxing movement, yet a recent interview left appeared to leave him stunned.

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Speaking to Andrew Callaghan of Channel 5 News on his own Kick channel, Clavicular abruptly ended the interview after he wasn't satisfied with one of the journalist's responses.

"So, when you wake up every single morning and you take a look in the mirror, you're 100 percent satisfied with every single thing," Peters questioned, implying that Callaghan can't be happy with his appearance because his face doesn't align with what looksmaxxers strive towards.

Callaghan replied with a simple, "Yeah, more or less," to the question, after which Clavicular simply couldn't handle that line of thinking, remarking:

"Alright, if you want to be completely disingenuous, that's fine with me, I guess there's just no point to continue."

The interview ended shortly afterwards, with both sides appearing happy to cut it off following this disagreement, yet Callaghan might have had the last laugh with a brutal five-word statement shared on X.





Posted by Channel 5 News, a text message from Callaghan read: "I low key mogged him," and many seem to agree in the replies.

"The whole looksmaxxing grift collapses the second someone says they're happy with themselves," writes one commenter, adding that it's "why confidence is the one thing they never sell you."

Another added that Callaghan "definitely mogged him in maturity," noting that "the age gap between you two was a stark contrast."

Referencing one of the trend's more absurd habits, a third even argued that "you really shouldn't be so obsessed with your appearance that you hit yourself in the face with a hammer. That's not normal or healthy."