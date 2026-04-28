A clip of the world’s richest man has gone viral after he made a bizarre comment about Sydney Sweeney during an interview.

In a video, which has since been posted to X, Elon Musk can be seen removing his hoodie to reveal a t-shirt he is wearing underneath, all whilst making a rather crass remark.

The clip has since been doing the rounds on social media with many people sharing their own reactions to it, and this isn't the first time that Musk has made a bizarre comment about the actress’ body.





The clip that's currently doing the rounds is taken from the All-In Podcast - a popular weekly business and technology show hosted by venture capitalists Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg.

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The billionaire goes on to remark: “You thought Sydney Sweeney’s boobs were great, have you seen mine?” met by laughter from other people on the call.

However, it seems Musk is no stranger to making similar comments.

Back in December, Sweeney appeared at the LA premiere of her new movie The Housemaid where she arrived on the red carpet wearing a white dress with a feathery hemline.

A clip of her posing for the cameras was shared online by Variety which caught the attention of many fans, one of them being Musk.

However, it seemed like Musk was less fixated on her outfit and more focused on her body as he commented a strange message underneath the post.

The billionaire shared an AI-generated meme of a big breasted woman which was captioned ‘what it looks like’.

Elon Musk made a bizarre comment about Sydney Sweeney (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

A second part of the meme was captioned, ‘how it feels’ and showed a person’s agitated spine. He captioned his post simply as ‘can’t be easy’.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, ‘people with disproportionately large breasts can experience pain in their back, neck or shoulders and other physical symptoms’.

This appears to be what Musk was referencing with Sweeney, which is odd to say the least, for the richest man in the world to be commenting about a young actor’s breasts on social media.

Other people on X appeared to agree and called out the billionaire for his post.

One user wrote: “Don’t you have a rocket to build or something?”

Another said: “She’s 30 years younger than you. Weird.”

And a third added: “Why do I feel like Elon forgot that he was on his main account.”

Elsewhere, Sweeney has been making headlines for her performance as Cassie Howard on Euphoria season three, where the actress has portrayed her character pivoting to a career as an online adult model. The scene has come under scrutiny after eagle-eyed fans spotted that the scene would be banned if it were posted to real life adult platform OnlyFans.

Despite Musk calling out Sweeney several times, the actor is yet to respond to his unusual comments.