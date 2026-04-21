Why Sydney Sweeney's gross Euphoria scene would be banned on OnlyFans

Euphoria has made a name for itself by delving often into explicit topics and content, yet the latest season has caused quite a storm as the show moves away from the high school setting.

It might have already broken viewership records for the streaming show after its first episode, but it's safe to say that the critical reception hasn't been quite as impressive with some rejecting the 'gross' and uncomfortable nature of the first two episodes.

We've already seen a 'disgusting' scene involving the drug mule trade, and Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie has dropped herself headfirst into the world of adult content by sharing explicit photos with a 'taboo' twist.

Season three's return saw her don a dog costume, but last week's outing somehow upped the controversy even further as posed in a see-through top and an outfit designed to make her look like a baby or a young child.

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This was deemed to be a fetish among Cassie's clients in the show, but one OnlyFans model on social media has shared why this particular scene in the HBO Max show would be prohibited if it were real life.

"As insane as this is, what's even crazier to me is if Sam Levinson actually did any research about [OnlyFans], he'd know this content violates the [Terms of Service] and would never have been allowed on the platform," explains Em, otherwise known by her X handle @emkenobi.

"OF is very strict about the content and words it allows," she continues. "Anything referencing age play is automatically flagged and banned. He really wrote this in the script for no f***ing reason. It's so gross."

This is specifically outlined within the website's Content Moderation Policy, which denotes that one of the reasons content might be removed by the site is due to it featuring "a creator pretending to be under 18, even if this is role play or fiction."

OnlyFans specifically prohibits age play content, which involves individuals pretending to be under the age of 18 in any scenario (onathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In addition, the Terms of Service illustrates that OnlyFans "reserve[s] the right to suspend or remove Content that may breach our Terms of Service," and this could lead to a simple automatic deactivation of the breached content, all the way up to a complete ban depending on the severity or frequency of the violations.

Of course, much of the intention of the scene involving Cassie is to evoke shock – especially as the TV show itself deems her behavior to be 'humiliating' – yet that hasn't stopped adult creators from feeling that the show reflects poorly on their occupation as a while.

"Glad someone pointed it out," wrote one fellow creator in the replies to Em's post, "because honestly, what's worth doing is worth doing properly. If he's trying to recreate our daily lives, a little effort wouldn't hurt."

Another even made the argument that the breach was deliberate, as "Cassie is an idiot and her getting banned for not following the rules is kinda fitting lmao."