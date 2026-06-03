Steven Spielberg's newest film, Disclosure Day, could prove to be a vital release for alien lovers, as the legendary director claims that it will provide 'answers' and even expresses that a 'society dislocating' truth about UFOs is still out there.

Aliens have been a prominent feature throughout the career of Steven Spielberg, as while films like E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind contributed to his meteoric rise, he hasn't approached the topic in over 20 years.

War of the Worlds saw Spielberg grapple with the iconic invasion narrative, and he even implemented extraterrestrial life into the fourth Indiana Jones entry, yet he's back on the wagon again with Disclosure Day.

This new film won't just be exciting for cinema lovers, however, as Spielberg's admissions about its ramifications beyond the silver screen suggest that it could perhaps reveal more about alien life than you might expect.

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As reported by Fox News, Spielberg was recently a guest on former First Lady Michelle Obama's podcast, 'IMO', where he tackled the question of whether alien life does indeed exist.

Barack Obama himself let it slip that this is the case — although later clarifying that he simply meant the existence of any form of life beyond Earth, as opposed to the extraterrestrials you might be thinking of, yet Spielberg appeared to be on the same page.

"Barack was right when he said that he believes there is life out there," the director proclaimed. "I think it's mathematically and scientifically impossible that there isn't life out there.

Steven Spielberg has confessed that his new film could provide 'answers' for those seeking alien life on Earth (Universal Pictures)

"The big question remains, have they ever come here? Or the other question is, are they here now? And that's the question that my movie tries to answer."

It's certainly a frightening prospect to grapple with, as it would be scary enough to make contact with aliens, let alone to discover that they had been hiding in plain sight all this time.

Spielberg also addresses the 'inequity' of knowledge that potentially exists in relation to aliens, as many claim that the government is hiding information from the public.

The sudden discovery of alien life on Earth would cause a mass 'dislocation' of society according to the director (Universal Pictures)

If a full 'disclosure' were to happen and everyone suddenly gains knowledge of alien life existing on Earth, the director believes that this would have a seismic impact on society.

Steven Spielberg says UFO Disclosure will "dislocate society" and cause humans to question religions



“If the unknown is known by a very few but not everybody, the inequity of that is what first got me to sit down and start writing the story.



The consequences of a real full… pic.twitter.com/ls2OJalbyu — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) May 29, 2026

"The consequences, whether it's unintended or not, of a real full disclosure," Spielberg illustrated on The Brandon Davis Show, "is going to have to take into consideration the social dislocation, the trauma, and all of the theological questions that are going to come up."

There's no denying that the sudden awareness of extraterrestrial life would send shockwaves throughout the world, and nothing would ever be the same from that point onwards.