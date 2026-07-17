Spotify has launched new AI tools that help certain Premium subscribers learn more about their listening habits, bringing the stats that you all love from Wrapped to the table all year round.

While you could just use a platform like Last.fm that tracks your music listening numbers in real time, many Spotify users prefer the convenience and anticipation of its yearly Wrapped releases, yet a new feature has transformed that.

As reported by Dexerto, Spotify has started rolling out a new AI chatbot feature on the platform that lets you communicate and ask questions about your account, with many likely desperate to find out stats and information that was previously inaccessible.

The big one is obviously roundups for the year, but now you no longer need to wait until December – or worry about your listening habits cutting off at some point roughly 80% into the calendar – as those stats are now available at the press of a button.

Spotify Premium subscribers can now access Wrapped stats at any time

While it might not necessarily come packaged as neatly as you might find with Spotify's officially Wrapped release – although that itself has proven to be controversial in the last few years – the chatbot's functionality allows you to ask the same types of questions.

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Querying what your most listened-to artists, songs, and albums are for the calendar year so far will give you similar results, letting you get a glimpse of what your official listening portrait might look like when the time for Wrapped actually rolls around.

You can use Spotify's new AI tool to discover Wrapped-like stats throughout the whole year (Spotify)

These aren't the only stat-related questions that you can ask Spotify's new AI tool either, as you can use it to find out when you first listened to certain songs or artists, or discover what genres you've been enjoying recently.

"It's a new way to explore the story of your taste, from the songs you keep on repeat to the artists, genres, and moments that shaped it," Spotify explained in the announcement of the feature.

Who can use this new feature on Spotify?

In order to get access to the new in-built AI chatbot on Spotify you need to be an active Premium subscriber who is over the age of 18, with the feature currently rolling out in beta across the United States, Ireland, and Sweden.

It'll be available on both the iOS and Android versions of the Spotify app, although it's only got an English language option at the time of writing.

Only certain Spotify Premium users can access the new AI chatbot while it is in beta (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Spotify has asserted that the tool remains a 'work in progress' with bugs expected as part of the package, encouraging users to send feedback to help improve and evolve the tool.

Consequently, not every single bit of data it feeds you is guaranteed to be correct, but it should be able to provide an accurate enough summary of your listening habits across your entire time using the music streaming service.

What else can you use Spotify's AI chatbot for?

Stats exploration isn't the only thing that Spotify has included as a feature within its new AI chatbot, as you can also use it to find the best songs for your current moment, and better understand your favorite tracks.

For example, Spotify highlights a situation where you can use it to listen exclusively to artists that you've never heard before, and continued conversations can help shape a playlist or song queue in one single flowing conversation.

Additionally, you can also ask the chatbot to explain the inspiration behind certain albums or tracks – providing the information is already available – alongside asking it to identify the genre of what you're listening to or further context about an artist, podcast, or audiobook.