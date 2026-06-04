There's a Homelander-shaped hole in our lives, and it's hard to believe that it's the end of the road for The Boys.

Adapting Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name was no easy feat, but when Supernatural's Eric Kripke stepped up to the plate in 2019, he quickly delivered a certified superhero showstopper.

At a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was at its peak with Avengers: Endgame, The Boys offered something very different as an X-rated alternative.

While The Boys has remained one of Amazon's biggest exports, the final season came with plenty of controversy.

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Antony Starr's Homelander is one of The Boys' shining stars (Amazon MGM Studios)

Alongside accusations that the TV series had gone 'woke' and leaned too far into the idea that Antony Starr's Homelander was a parody of President Donald Trump, it also got under the skin of Elon Musk when it introduced a not-so-subtle in-universe version of the world's richest man.

The finale is officially the lowest-rated episode of all 40 on IMDb, and while we're sure the haters are relishing this, there are still plenty of fans. Despite the main series having come to a close, and Gen V being cancelled after two seasons, there's the Vought Rising prequel and The Boys: Mexico, but in the meantime, you can actually dress as Homelander.

Over on Prop Store Auction, there's a special auction based on The Boys. Items range from a Starlight bust from Vought Towers to A-Train dolls, the Deep merch to your own vials of Compound V. The highlight of the auction is a slew of character costumes that have been worn by the stars themselves or their doubles.

You can own a piece of history with your own Homelander suit (Prop Store Auction)

At the more expensive end of the spectrum, we've got a screen-matched version of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy costume ($5,000), a screen-matched version of Valorie Curry's Firecracker costume ($5,500), and Erin Moriarty's Starlight costume ($13,000). Currently boasting the highest price tag are a screen-matched Homelander costume that's going for $15,000, and an actual one worn by Antony Starr.

The latter has a current bid of $20,000 and an asking bid of $22,500, but Starr himself has a warning.

When the suit started going viral on Instagram, Starr replied: "It's will smell ❤️."

We assume he meant, "It will smell," but you get the gist.

There's a lot of wild misinformation going on out there about the suit, and much like Homelander was known for spreading lies, sensationalist headlines about it currently having a $4 million bid are just to drum up clicks.

Over on the official Prop Store Auction Instagram, people vowed to flock to the auction, with one fan cheering: "Why does the Homelander suit look better than the Superman 2025 suit?"

Another added: "I'm not sure if I'd want Homelander standing guard over my living room to be completely honest."

A third said: "I will genuinely sell my soul for a Soldier Boy shield."

If you've invested in Vought stocks and have a few extra dollars flying around, take a peek at whether anything takes your fancy.