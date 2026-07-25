This was revealed in the streaming giant’s second quarter earnings report published last Thursday (July 16).

In the document, Netflix shared that it is ‘leveraging AI to provide a more personalized, immersive and interactive experience for members, enhance ads capabilities for brands, and improve the quality of our series and films’.

The platform went on to share that around 300 titles have been made with the help of AI so far this year.

This includes the likes of Indian film Glory, and Brazilian movie Brasil 70: A Saga do Tri, and documentary series The American Experiment.

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Some scenes were made with the help of AI (Netflix)

This series, which was produced by Tom Hanks, includes interviews from former vice presidents Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, along with other notable political figures.

The doc delves into the origins of the US and, while AI wasn’t the mastermind behind the entire work, the tech was used for various elements in the production process of some battle scenes.

In the letter, Netflix went on to say: “Across the production lifecycle, from concept and pre-visualization through post and delivery, GenAI utilization by our creative partners is scaling quickly. In 2026, GenAI workflows have been used in roughly 300 of our titles, with the largest concentration of work in post-production.

“We are increasingly leveraging these tools to deliver higher quality output more quickly and at a lower cost than traditional methods. In some cases, productions would have had to leave out key shots and sequences in the absence of GenAI technology.

Notable political figures appear in the documentary (Netflix)

“For example, Glory (India), Brasil 70: A Saga do Tri (Brazil), and The American Experiment (US) utilized GenAI tools to create highly complex sequences (e.g., enhanced crowds, historical battle sequences, and worldbuilding establishing shots).”

This has prompted many people to take to social media to share their own reactions to the revelation, with one user writing on Reddit: “

Another said: “My kids used to watch a lot of Netflix children's shows, and so much of it has always been slop. I'm guessing a lot of this is animated programming.”

Another commented: “300 titles is wild. The ‘every level of production’ part from that Variety piece is what gets me - concept to post. Means it's not just background filler, it's hitting creative decisions. Wonder how many writers rooms are using it for first drafts now versus just VFX cleanup.”

And a third added: “That is imo to justify their acquisition of InterPositive to their shareholders. This is an ai special effect/film editing tool they acquired from Ben Affleck for USD 600M. I do not think this is about writing film scripts w AI.”