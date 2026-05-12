Amazon's The Boys is nearing what we imagine will be a blood-soaked finale, with just two episodes of the superhero slugger left before it bows out for good.

While we know the Vought Cinematic Universe is due to expand with The Boys: Mexico and a Vought Rising prequel, the main series is joining The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V in that great streaming graveyard.

Many feel like this is the natural time to conclude the main series, after all, how many times can Homelander laser his victims or Billy Butcher drop the C-bomb?

While The Boys has always been a ratings smash for Amazon, its later seasons have seen the streaming service get called out for some not-so-subtle political messaging. Elsewhere, it seems it’s not just The Simpsons that can predict the future, as a bizarre moment in a recent episode of The Boys mirrored a real-life incident involving Donald Trump.

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May 6's "Though the Heavens Fall" saw Antony Starr's Homelander continue his crusade to declare himself the next 'God', displaying a massive gold statue of himself to promote the Democratic Church of America.

The 'Don Colossus' statue is said to have cost $450,000 (Cliff Hawkins / Staff / Getty)

Just hours after the episode aired on TV, Trump unveiled a massive golden statue of himself at the Trump National Doral Miami golf club in Florida. Nicknamed 'Don Colossus', the towering statue bears an uncanny resemblance to the Homelander version in The Boys. Sharing a side-by-side, showrunner Eric Kripke captioned it saying: "Seriously, what the f**k?"

Just weeks before, he spoke to Polygon about a similar twist of fate when Homelander first spoke about him being a supe version of god, coming shortly after President Trump shared an AI picture that appeared to depict him as Jesus Christ.

Back then, Kripke told the outlet: "This is the episode where Homelander decides he’s going to be God and 48 hours before it, Trump releases an image of himself as God.

"A month ago when we were talking about marketing, I was like, 'Homelander saying he’s God is so out there. We have to be careful about how we even introduce the idea to the public because they’ll say he’s gone too far', and here we are. It’s just really hard to out-satire this world."

Starr has tried to distance himself from the idea that the leader of the Seven is a parody of Donald Trump, even calling the comparisons a "low-hanging fruit."

The Boys continues to accidentally mirror the real world (Instagram / Eric Kripke)

The actor clapped back against the idea of Homelander being a souped-up version of the real-life POTUS, telling Entertainment Weekly back in 2024: "Of course, people could make the comparison, and they did. So it was quite strange getting dragged into a conversation I didn’t necessarily sign on to be a part of.

"I didn’t want the character to be a mustache-twirling villain. It had to be a real person built from the ground up."

As for the statue of Trump, Ohio-based Alan Cottrill was commissioned by a team behind the $PATRIOT memecoin. Originally set to cost $300,000, the idea of making the 22-foot bronze statue gold added a few more dollars to the final price.

It was supposed to be released to celebrate Trump's second inauguration, but a legal dispute between Cottrill and $PATRIOT, when the latter used an image of the statue to launch its meme coin, slowed things down. With $PATRIOT offering to stump up an additional $90,000, the total cost is said to have come in at a hefty $450,000. Something tells us that The Boys' Homelander statue didn't cost quite as much.