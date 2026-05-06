A new HBO update has now been rolled out to users, but this might be bad news for some because the app has also dropped support for certain devices.

If your Amazon Fire Stick is one that is impacted by this news, then it might be time for an upgrade in order to continue streaming off the app.

And don't worry, there's a simple way to check.

A HBO update will lock out some Amazon Fire Stick users (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

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When it comes to devices, these include any devices that are running Fire OS 5 and instead, the app will require Fire OS 6 or later in order to run.

Fire OS 5 was first released back in 2014 so it stands to reason that devices only able to run it are likely to become out of date now.

However, if you’re concerned whether yours might be affected, here's how to double check.

Head to your Fire TV’s Settings page and select My Fire TV. From there, click About and choose Fire TV.

On this page, you’ll be able to view which version of Fire OS is running on your Fire Stick and whether there is an update available.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Amazon Fire Sticks have become the de facto device for illegal streaming in recent years (Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images) $49.99 Buy Now





This isn’t the only change announced by Amazon in recent months, as the company has been cracking down on illegal streaming.

This means that any apps that are considered to be unauthorized will be immediately blocked by the firm.

This crackdown initially began across the pond in the UK and is set to come into effect in various parts of Europe.

Speaking to the Mirror, a spokesperson for Amazon said: “Piracy is illegal, and we’ve always worked to block it from our Appstore. Through an expanded programme led by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a global coalition combating digital piracy, we’ll now block apps identified as offering access to pirated content, including those installed from outside our Appstore.

“This builds on our ongoing efforts to support creators and protect customers, as piracy can also expose users to malware, viruses and fraud.”

An update is coming to Amazon Fire Sticks (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This update is set to stamp out any dubious Fire Sticks that have been tampered with to unlock access to channels without paying for them.

The Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) previously warned that supplying or using illicit streaming devices is ‘breaking the law and risk facing serious consequences’.

Kieron Sharp, Chairman of FACT, told LADbible Group in a statement: “FACT’s enforcement activities against illegal streaming are ongoing throughout the year.

"Together with our partners and the police, we constantly review new intelligence and target those areas of the UK and Ireland where the data shows that illegal streaming activity is taking place.

"Our investigations are thorough, and we are relentless in our determination to stop illegal streaming and bring offenders to justice.

"To avoid jeopardising operations that are in progress, we do not share details publicly until enforcement action has been completed.”