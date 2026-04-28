Subscription price increases have become an uncomfortable fact of life.

PlayStation and Xbox fans know the feeling all too well, particularly when major titles like Call of Duty were tied to membership plans, while policy changes have left some customers locked out of their purchases.

Fortunately, in Xbox's case, the company's new CEO has made some positive price changes to its Game Pass since stepping into the role, alongside removing the 'Microsoft Gaming' branding attached to it.

Netflix's recent round of price hike have pushed its loyal customers to the limit (stockcam/Getty)

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Now, Netflix's latest round of hikes appears to have pushed many loyal subscribers to their limit.

The streaming giant has rolled out emails regarding its recent price increases which will see the Premium 4K plan climb to $26.99 a month before tax, the Standard ad-free plan rise by two dollars to $19.99, and even the entry-level ad-supported tier tick up a dollar to $8.99.

It appears the email praises customers for their years of loyalty to the service before slapping them with a new, higher bill.

One Reddit user shared a screenshot of the email they received, which read: "Thanks for letting us entertain you since 2004. Starting May 26, we're updating our prices to bring you even more exciting, new entertainment.

"Your monthly total will increase from $24.99 (pre-tax) to $26.99 (pre-tax)."

The user explained that they felt the response was the 'most cut-and-paste, impersonal thanks' they've ever received, adding that the only reason they had not already cancelled was that their wife still used the service.









One user responded to the post: "Translation: Thanks for giving us your money since 2004 and making us one of the most profitable companies in the world.

"Starting May 26, we will be taking even more of your money to increase our profits further."

Some subscribers argue that bundled services like HBO Max and Disney+ now offer similar content for lower prices.

Similarly, someone else agreed: "I got the same one expect [sic] for 10 years of membership, I cancelled it soon after" while a third user added: "Thanks for reminding me to cancel netflix."

A fourth user chimed in: "I cancelled my subscription last week after 20 years. F*** all these subscription services."

Netflix is not alone in pushing costs upward. YouTube has also quietly raised its Premium subscription in the US, with the standard individual plan increasing by two dollars to $15.99 per month from its previous $13.99.