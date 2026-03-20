Festival bans Netflix ‘Manosphere’ influencer after publicly sharing email requesting free tickets

A major festival has revealed that they have banned a certain influencer from attending their event this June after sharing email screenshots.

The UK-based Forbidden Forest is a music festival set to take place this summer but it seems one person will notably not be in attendance.

This comes after the festival took to social media to reveal emails sent by the content creator’s team where they appeared to ask for free ‘Artist passes’.

While the name of the influencer has been blanked out, it is widely believed to be Harrison Sullivan, who is otherwise known as HSTikkyTokky.

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In the email exchange, which was published to Forbidden Forest’s Instagram page, the creator’s team claimed they required Artist passes over general guestlist due to his ‘popularity’, before going on to request two additional photo and film passes.

The festival responded by writing: “If the person you are referring to is the [redacted] who features in the Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere documentary, then it’s a firm no to your request for passes to Forbidden Forest 2026.

“Our festival is a space for everyone to feel welcome and safe, and if we’re being honest, this is the opposite of what [redacted] puts out online.

“Instead, we ask [redacted] not to attend Forbidden Forest at all.”

Many people have taken to social media themselves to share their own reactions to the exchange, with one user writing on Instagram: “Incredible, thank you for standing up for what’s right.”

Another said: “Wonder if they will CC in Mummy for the reply.”

Harrison Sullivan, AKA HSTikkyTokky, is believed to be the banned influencer (George Wood/Getty Images)

A third person commented: “‘Due to his popularity’. Erm someone is gonna need a juice box to sit with, whilst he hears some truths.”

And a fourth added: “I think Louis deserves the tickets personally.”

Sullivan, who is thought to be the banned streamer, has shared his own thoughts, writing online: “Can’t go to an event in the UK. So upset. What am I going to do now? All the lesbians in the comments, check it hahahahahahahaha.”

The documentary provided an inside look into the actions of streamers such as Sullivan and Myron Gaines who have become well known online, particularly by young men.

The influencers shared their controversial and misogynistic opinions on women while Theroux examined the ‘appeal’ of these ideas and attitudes, and how these figures are influencing young men’s values.

The doc is available to stream on Netflix and is currently the number one most popular film on the streaming platform.