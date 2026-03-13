While being interviewed by Louis Theroux and heading up a Netflix documentary are a surefire way to raise your profile, one influencer appears to be finding out that this is something of a poison chalice.

Harrison “HSTikkyTokky” Sullivan has seemingly wiped a slew of social media posts after appearing in Theroux's latest deep dive into subcultures.

Known for asking the sometimes uncomfortable questions that others won't, Louis Theroux has made a name for himself exploring everything from brothels to neo-Nazis, scientology to the Westboro Baptist Church.

His When Louis Met…series is one of the most controversial, notably because Theroux spent a weekend with Jimmy Savile. However, as time has gone on and the tech world has continued to evolve with the rise of social media and influencers, Theroux's latest jaunt is an altogether more modern documentary.

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Sullivan has been slammed since the documentary was released (Netflix)

Now playing on Netflix, Inside The Manosphere looks at the rise of the titular 'manosphere' and controversial male social media influencers like Andrew Tate and Adin Ross. The focus of the documentary is 24-year-old Harrison Sullivan, known online for his handle of HSTikkyTokky.

This is the same influencer who was arrested in October 2025, following a year-long manhunt when he fled the scene of a car crash to Dubai, Doha, and Ibiza.

With much debate about misogyny and the way women are treated in 2026, Sullivan doesn't exactly come across well in the documentary. In particular, his mood notably changed when his followers claimed Theroux was there to do a 'hit piece' on him for Netflix. Boasting about how much money he earns, showing off lewd videos of him receiving NSFW pleasures in a toilet, and losing his cool when compared to Bonnie Blue, social media has been awash with scathing takedowns of HSTikkyTokky.

In the aftermath, it looks like Sullivan has been wiping numerous posts from his Instagram. Looking at Sullivan's page, he currently only has two posts, with one being a picture of him and Theroux. Alongside the picture of the pair together, Sullivan simply wrote: "Cheers for the 500 💰 @officiallouistheroux." It's assumed that 500 refers to what he was paid to appear in the Netflix documentary, although we imagine he got paid more than £500 to be followed around by a film crew.

HSTikkyTokky has seemingly nuked his Instagram (Instagram / HSTikkyTokky)

Given the viral nature of HSTikkyTokky, some think it's a viral stunt to bring more people to his page rather than to erase posts that were previously there. In the documentary, Theroux mentions how Sullivan also has a massive following on TikTok, while he also boasts a subscriber-based Telegram channel where young men can get his content on how to be a 'man'.

Theroux has his own feelings on Sullivan, but remains ever the impartial journalist. When Romesh Ranganathan asked whether Theroux ‘liked’ HSTikkyTokky, he admitted: "I wouldn’t say I disliked him. I think, actually, my reactions in that journalistic sphere are more complicated than, ‘I like him’ or ‘I didn’t like him’.

“There’s parts of him I liked, and parts of him I didn’t like, to be honest."

As for his mysterious Instagram blackout, the comments were typically savage.

Alongside comments about how he got his a** handed to him, one critic got thousands of likes when they wrote: "Well done for showing the world you didn’t receive an education 🤣."

Another added: "Louis let you represent yourself exactly how you are. A scourge on young men everywhere. Hope he gave you something to think about."

A third concluded: "No need for him to do a 'hit piece', you dug your own grave very quickly and highlighted the hypocrisy of your lifestyle and 'business'. Take it from someone twice your age, you're going to regret your choices and hateful behaviour."