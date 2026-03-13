No matter what you think of President Donald Trump, there's no denying he has the gift of the gab.

Expanding his property portfolio and continuing the legacy of one of New York's best-known real estate families, Trump kept audiences entertained for 14 seasons of The Apprentice before making a wild pivot into politics to become the 45th President of the United States.

Although beaten by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump triumphantly returned to the White House for a second term in January 2025.

It's fair to say that Trump's second term has been even more eventful than his first, vowing to put a Golden Dome over the USA, trying to levy trade tariffs against his enemies, declaring Greenland is his for the taking, and wading into the Iran war as things rumble on.

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Alongside all of these, the POTUS continues to be a one-man meme machine, inadvertently spewing out soundbites at any given moment. He's come under fire for his many Truth Social rants, as well as claims he called one female reporter 'piggy' when grilled on the Epstein files.

Trump has been lambested for his Women's History Month speech (JIM WATSON / Contributor / Getty)

The president has previously been slammed for his comments about women, notably the scandalous Access Hollywood tape from 2016 and the infamous "grab 'em by the p*ssy" line.

Trying to show he's respectful of the fairer sex, Trump spoke at the White House at an event to celebrate Women's History Month. Even then, he's been accused of hijacking the event to push his agenda on tariffs and Iran.

During his speech, Trump went on to reveal the one word he's 'banned' from saying, claiming that mentioning it in the company of women could end a politician's career. Before your mind goes running through the various NSFW words the president could be thinking of, it's a seemingly innocuous one – although we see why it might get someone like the Commander-in-Chief in trouble.

Speaking to the crowd, Trump reiterated that women are 'the whole deal' and went on to lavish praise on his wife, Melania Trump. As for the banned word, he explained: "They are so powerful and so important and so beautiful.

“I'm not allowed to use the word beautiful, but I'm using it anyway. Usually, it's the end of your political career."

Continuing when it might've been best to stop there, Trump added: "If you say a woman's a beautiful woman, they say that's the termination of his career.

“But somehow, it hasn't hurt too much. You are incredible women, and you're beautiful women.”





Breaking his number one rule, Trump got six-time Olympic medalist Kaillie Humphries onto the stage and described her as a "beautiful woman with blonde hair."

Despite his apparent affinity with women, critics have pointed out Trump's many clashes with female reporters during his second term, recently calling PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers 'rotten' when she asked about the recent seizure of election records in Arizona. There was also the time he said The Washington Post's Natalie Allison had a "very bad attitude," or what about telling CNN's Kaitlan Collins she needs to 'smile more'? Trump is accused of having something of a vendetta against Collins, taking to Truth Social to brand her “stupid and nasty."

Over on social media, many were shaking their head at Trump's Women's History Month speech, with one person saying: "He’s so flipping creepy 🤮."

Another added: "Usually it’s the end of your career if you brag about 'grabbing women by the p&ssy,' but here we are."

A third said: "Wow, he's really been playing all the old hits the last couple of days. Mind numbing."