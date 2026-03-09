If there's one company in the world that you don't want to go up against in a court of law...it's Nintendo. The gaming giant was founded way back in 1889, meaning it's got plenty of years of experience.

With this, Nintendo has become known for its formidable legal eagles, clamping down on everything from knock-off games to unofficial Smash Bros. tournaments. Whether YouTubers, game developers, or even supermarkets called 'Super Mario', a cease and desist from Nintendo is the last thing any of us needs.

In what could be Nintendo's biggest court case ever, it's now suing the U.S. government. This is all related to the long-awaited release of the Nintendo Switch 2, which finally landed in June 2025.

We previously covered how there were fears that President Donald Trump's trade tariffs would push the price of the Switch 2 through the roof in the USA, meaning its much-hyped launch was far from smooth sailing.

The long-awaited Switch 2 finally launched in June 2025 (Nintendo)

Aftermath was the first to report on a March 6 lawsuit that was filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, aiming for the POTUS' use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) to levy his boosted tariffs, as well as Nintendo delaying the Switch 2's pre-orders in the USA.

In particular, the president wanted tech giants like Nintendo to build big in the USA, slapping inflated costs on goods imported from Asia. As the majority of hardware is manufactured in China, Vietnam, and Cambodia, this obviously hit Nintendo hard in the pocket, as gamers worried this was going to be passed down to them.

Targeting refunds of the imposed tariffs, Nintendo's case states: "This action concerns Defendants' initiation and administration of unlawful trade measures that have, to date, resulted in the collection of more than $200 billion in tariffs on imports from nearly all countries."

Nintendo isn't alone in trying to sue the government over Trump's tariffs, and despite his plans being shot down by the Supreme Court on February 20, over 1,000 companies and two dozen U.S. states are also taking legal action.

The costs could be mounting, as elsewhere, others are calling for Nintendo to sue the U.S. government (again) for a totally different reason. In the aftermath of the Department of Homeland Security using a Pokemon-themed campaign to support its ICE deportation, the White House has tried to prove it’s down with the kids.





Similar to how Ben Stiller has demanded the White House remove a clip of 2008's Tropic Thunder from its 'propaganda machine' promoting missile strikes in Iran, others are calling for Nintendo to sue after the same official X account shared a meme that reads, "Make America Great Again," set against a picturesque Pokemon backdrop.

There are numerous Pocket Monsters featured in the image, but notably, there's The Pokemon Company mascot, Pikachu.

Responding to the post, one person wrote: "Are they an official Nintendo partner? As a consumer, this makes me less likely to buy Nintendo products. Please explain. Thank you."

Another added: "Do your thing Nintendo, sue these MFs."

A third concluded: "Hey @Nintendo this is a slogan that I can't support and I am being turned away from buying any and all future products.”

In a defiant statement, a Pokemon spokesperson reiterated: "We were not involved in its creation or distribution, and no permission was granted for the use of our intellectual property. Our mission is to bring the world together, and that mission is not affiliated with any political viewpoint or agenda."

Nintendo has sued for less, but with one major court case against the U.S. government on its hands, we imagine it has bigger Magikarp to fry than a White House meme.