Fans have expressed how they are ‘truly heartbroken’ after Jeff Nippard announced the ‘sudden’ death of his fiancée.

The YouTuber announced on Friday (March 6) that his fiancée, fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore, had passed away at the age of 36.

Nippard’s team went on to share a statement on social media, writing on Instagram: “It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie. As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff.

“She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer.”

Nippard had shared a photo of the pair on Valentine’s Day, just weeks before her death, captioning the image with: “Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels.”

Many have taken to social media to share their own condolences and reactions to the news, with one user posting on Reddit: “They announced it on social media. I believe Jeff helped many people in this community, and I think it would be meaningful for us to keep him in our prayers, especially for those of us who are people of faith, and to offer any other support we can.

“Stephanie was also great. Her research, her vulnerability... Well, there was a ton of great things about her.”

Another wrote: “Saw the news, what the actual f**k. I met both of them a few years ago, so kind, so perfect for each other. This is truly heartbreaking.”

A third person commented: “Absolutely heartbreaking, Jeff's voice has been a steady companion in the gym for a long time, I have grown in my fitness journey thanks to him, nothing but thankful for all his work, and seeing this is just so heartbreaking. Sometimes bad things happen to good people. Jeff is one of the good ones.”

The couple got engaged back in October 2022 (Instagram / @stephanie_buttermore)

And a fourth added: “Sad, she was such a bright light. They seemed like such a great couple.”

Nippard and Buttermore had announced their engagement back in October 2022, with Nippard taking to Instagram to write: “6 years ago I slid in @stephanie_buttermore’s DMs and we immediately formed a friendship. We started Skyping for 3-4 hours every day for about a month (no joke) until I went to visit her in Florida from Canada.

“Our first date was a shoulder workout and I will never forget it. We got along like best friends right away because we established a foundation of shared interests and values from the beginning.”

He went on to say: “Last month, I asked Steph to marry me and she said yes! It’s been an amazing journey of growth and love. Can’t wait for the next chapter together.”