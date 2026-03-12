There are continued accusations that some YouTubers will do anything for clicks, and whether it's sneaking into forbidden zones or exploring dangerous locales, a few are literally putting themselves in the middle of a warzone.

When it comes to controversial YouTube names, Tyler Oliveira continues to pop up. Known for videos where he explored the U.S. city where prostitution is legal, or the city where 'every' drug is legal, Oliveira's fans have praised him for his no-nonsense style of journalism. Still, others say he continues to cross the line, with one recent video being branded a step too far for many.

Having previously posted a video titled “Inside the New York Town Invaded by Welfare-Addicted Jews," Oliveira was already facing backlash from the Jewish community. He's then accused of doubling down in a February 24 video that's called "I Exposed New Jersey's Jewish Invasion...".

Heading to the heavily Orthodox town of Lakewood in New Jersey, Oliveira took part in a three-hour interview with a resident called Richard Roberts.

The Jerusalem Post reports on how Roberts prepared for Oliveira's interview, with the Lakewood local claiming the YouTuber was "looking to cast a negative light on Orthodox Jews, and he had many angles to try to do it."

Oliveira is accused of perpetuating anti-Semitic tropes (YouTube / Tyler Oliveria)

The outlet refers to "loaded narration, ominous editing and repeated references to ethnic separatism," where it's said that Oliveira "amplifies antisemitic tropes while casting Orthodox Jewish communities as fraudulent drains on public resources."

In the aftermath of the video being viewed more than eight million times, Oliveira has been accused of anti-Semitism and now claims that his website has been disabled. Posting on YouTube, the content creator wrote: "Well, well, well. My website hosting company just BANNED my site."

Citing a violation of Germany's Netzwerkdurchsetzungsgesetz (NetzDG), which was enacted in 2018 and compels social media platforms that have more than two million users to remove 'illegal' content such as hate speech, defamation, and threats.

Oliveira also says that his site was removed due to "exploitation of vulnerable populations," as well as circumventing platform bans. Funnelling people to his new site, he concluded: "Let's see how long my new server keeps our site up."

On his new site, Oliveira posted a defiant message saying: "Uncensored. Unbannable. This is MY Website Now. F**k You Patreon."

There's been a mix of voices from both sides, with streamer Sneako defending Oliveira as he took to X to write: "Nick Shirley makes a video about Somali daycares, gets pushed by the entire Peter Thiel/MAGA cabal. Elon, JD Vance, Rumble, all glazing benevolently. Tyler Oliveira exposes how Jews in Jersey scam tax payers…No one says a word."

Also known for his controversial views, Nick Fuentes suggested there was a double standard as he added: "They actually believe that the rules just shouldn’t apply to Jewish people."

In a charged Reddit thread going against Oliveira in the r/Jewish community, someone else wrote: "I think the man is just a far right grifter, but he has 8 million followers, and it is unfortunate that he is trying to capitalize on/spread antisemitism for profit."

Another added: "He's a slop 'documentary' youtuber who has found his grift profiting from demeaning minorities with staged incidents, inflammatory questions and actions and demeaning ai slop thumbnails.

“Worse, people seem to have replicated his model, so expect to see more antisemitic 'slopumentaries' soon."

A third concluded: "'Invasion' is one of those words that instantly sets my hair on end. 'Jews are vermin, Jews take over the countries they live in, Jews dominate, etc'.

“That language is intentional, subliminal, and contributes to antisemitic attitudes by seeing Jews as interlopers. It’s stomach-churning."

Oliveira has since posted a video with the title, "They Tried To Silence Me. It Backfired," and suggested that he's going to keep sharing his views on YouTube.