Fans notice embarrassing detail on Jake Paul as he appears alongside Donald Trump at rally

Jake Paul's next career shift could be an unexpected one if recent comments from Donald Trump are anything to go by, yet that shocking announcement was seemingly trumped by an embarrassing detail that social media can't seem to ignore.

After his transition from YouTube sensation to exhibition boxer and all-around social media phenomenon, Jake Paul has been present at many of America's biggest events — including a prime spot at President Donald Trump's inauguration last year.

Paul has been notably outspoken in his support for Trump and the MAGA movement, and was even called out by his brother Logan after a 'bizarre' statement following Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance.

That unwavering support of the current administration appears to have allowed him to climb the social ladder, however, earning him a spot next to Trump at a recent rally in Kentucky.

Taking to the stage, Paul illustrated how Trump 'taught him courage' and that he sees the future of America within the local crowd that he grew up just a few miles away from.

Jake Paul appeared alongside President Donald Trump at a recent rally in Kentucky (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump also issued an unexpected prediction for Paul's next career move, declaring that he could soon see him running for political office "in the not too distant future," which could perhaps be the perfect springboard for the influencer boxer.

You might not be able to blame anyone if they heard nothing of what was being said, however, as social media has become laser focused on an 'embarrassing' part of Paul's appearance that's hard to ignore.

While wearing a sand/khaki colored suit, Paul appeared to have visibly large sweat patches underneath his armpits that became even more visible when he raised his hands in celebration.









"Jake Paul gets on stage at the Trump rally and has the nastiest pit stains I've ever seen," wrote journalist Aaron Rupar, with menswear expert Derek Guy adding that it's a "tough look for a man with a line of antiperspirant deodorant."

Paul's suit does appear to be quite tight-fitting which certainly won't help prevent sweat from seeping through, but many are still in shock at quite how much it has shown on the outfit's exterior.

"How is it even possible to sweat through a suit like that," one user wrote in astonishment, with another wondering "how do you pit out a freaking jacket that badly."









It didn't appear as if it was excessively hot in Kentucky during the rally either, as temperates appeared to not exceed around 74 degrees Fahrenheit which even in a suit wouldn't be too hot.

Of course, Paul would have a number of hot lights beaming on his face, and you could suggest that the pressure of speaking at the rally might have got the sweat glands going – even if he has experience boxing in front of millions – but it's certainly made an impression among many and somehow overshadowed the prospect of him stepping into the political world.