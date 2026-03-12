Okay, internet, that's enough for today. It's easier than ever to fall down the rabbit hole of TikTok, but if we mess up your algorithm with this next watch, we take no responsibility for it.

One woman has left jaws on the floor and some people questioning bathroom etiquette when she showed off her family's 'poop knife'.

TikTok can be a strange and sometimes lawless place, where you can do everything from falling in love with AI models who aren't real to watching influencers running 5K on a plane, be astounded by the ongoing trend of questionable facelifts, to viewing informational videos on how many calories there are in semen.

Still, all of the above pale in comparison to the poop knife phenomenon.

This isn't the first time we've covered the idea of a poop knife, previously reporting on a similar TikTok where a woman was equally astounded when she remembered her own interaction with one as a child.

Poop knives might be more common than you think (Antonio Hugo Photo / Getty)

In this latest video, jascovy refers to a poop knife as a 'life hack', explaining how her family of six uses the apparatus. Saying that she receives a lot of questions about what exactly a 'poop knife' is, she decided it was easier to just reveal all in a video.

Firstly, the family uses a sponge on a stick instead of toilet paper, with this sitting in a container of vinegar alongside the aforementioned poop knife. The TikToker goes on to say: "It’s all up to what you and your family do, but this just works for my family of six...

"It's just practical, I feel that every household should have a poop knife."

The knife can also be cleaned with the sponge, and while it seemed perfectly normal to her and others on the internet, some couldn't believe what they were seeing.









In case you haven't figured it out yet, a poop knife is used to break up large, unflushable bits of feces. The idea is nothing new, famously going viral in a 2018 Reddit post where someone said they were 22 when they realized not every family has a poop knife.

In a now-deleted comment, another broke the internet when they said: "My family poops big. Maybe it's genetic, maybe it's our diet, but everyone births giant logs of crap."

As the comments piled up, it became evident that more houses than you might think are known for keeping a 'fecal cleaver' next to the toilet.

Returning to jascovy's video, the comments were mainly full of disbelief. One shocked person wrote: "There are some things in life that you just don’t need to tell people."

Another added: "I'm so confused and it’s my own fault for opening this app today 😩."

A third concluded: "When she put her hand in it to grab the sponge I ran away from my phone."

Many were also concerned by her mention that you hardly ever have to replace the vinegar.

While we're not here to judge, it's clear many in the comments are.