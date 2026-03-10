A TikTok creator has been slammed for running a 5K during an 11-hour flight in an astonishing viral video.

Sometimes people do whatever it takes to get them through their long-haul flight. Some passengers buy every available lottery ticket on board, hoping to strike it rich while killing time, while others take a more passive approach and jump on the 'rawdogging' trend.

Although some habits have become so obnoxious and gross that airline crews are urging travellers not to do them, with one annoying 'barebeating' trend prompting airlines to remove anyone caught taking part.

But if you're one of the many who can't afford a private jet, you're often stuck tolerating fellow passengers' questionable in-flight choices.

A TikToker did a 5K run in an airplane lavatory (MDV Edwards/Getty)

Now, one man refused to let air travel interfere with his exercise routine and decided an 11-hour flight wouldn't derail his 5K goal.

Content creator and fitness enthusiast Dom Stroh shared a video on TikTok to show that absolutely nothing gets in the way of his running routine, not even a day off for travel.

But rather than pacing the aircraft aisle as you might expect, Stroh chose the airplane bathroom to get his steps in. Inside the cramped aircraft lavatory, Stroh suited up in full running gear and sunglasses.

The footage starts off with him setting his smartwatch and repeatedly going in circles, stepping on and off the toilet, carefully minding the wall and the tissue dispenser around him.

When you watch it, it's almost crazy to think he didn't get dizzy in the process, especially since he did this repetitive motion for about an hour.





At the end of the video, the overlay text displayed stats from Strava, including a final distance of 5.53K, a 10:46/K tempo, and a total elapsed time of 59:32. If you didn't know, Strava is a fitness-tracking app used by athletes to monitor, analyse, and share their activities with like-minded individuals.

The video has generated nearly 2 million views, with commentators responding with a mix of humour and disbelief.

"so that’s why there’s always a queue," one user wrote.

"This is sooooo dumb and hilarious at the same time," another commented.

"couldn't you have just walk up and down the aisle?" a third user questioned.

"The toilet is probably not designed to be a stair master," a fourth user pointed out.

Stroh also shared the same video on Instagram, titling it: "Just joined the Mile High Club.'

You can only imagine the queue of people outside hearing an hour of mysterious commotion from the occupied lavatory.