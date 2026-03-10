They say that every relationship teaches us something, and while that's all well and good as we look back years later, it doesn't take away the pain of a breakup.

While it's tragically true that you really can die from a broken heart, others are more philosophical about their relationships and go with the idea that everything happens for a reason.

We're obsessed with shows like Love Island, Temptation Island, and Love is Blind, so it was only a matter of time until Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson jumped on the trend as his own content-creating Cupid.

Even though some of us might struggle to get even one of our exes in a room with us, how about the man who attempted to live with five of his ex-girlfriends for 30 days? We're sure many of you would say, "You couldn't pay me to do that," but isn't that the point?

Ashley has a score to settle with Grant after he cheated on her (Netflix)

If MrBeast were offering you $250,000 to live with five of your exes for a month, we're pretty sure you could put your differences aside.

Donaldson is no stranger to controversial YouTube videos, previously coming under fire for putting a cop and a felon in a maximum security prison, getting in trouble with the Mexican government, and being branded a 'psychopath' when he tied contestants to a chair inside a burning building.

His latest video is nowhere near as problematic, but it's still an uncomfortable watch.

The big focus of the video is Grant and Ashley, who both appeared on season 1 of Netflix's Temptation Island. The kicker is that Grant cheated on Ashley on the streaming giant, meaning she's not exactly happy to be trapped in the wilderness with him for 30 days.

Throughout the video, Grant made the occasional mention of his infidelity, simply telling Ashley, "I ain't been the best."

Whichever of the six (Grant and his five exes) is left at the end of the experiment gets to split the $250,000.

It's not that easy, with Grant allowed to vote off one of his exes every five days. The idea of spending 25 days with a cheating partner and getting voted off without earning a dollar is a truly brutal twist.

There was an early casualty when an ex called Amy got voted off because she called Grant out and said he was being 'rewarded' for being a cheater.

Don't worry, because the women got the last laugh. The last ex standing was given the chance to turn the tables on Grant and 'steal' the entire prize money while also upping it to $300,000.

Given Grant's infidelity to Ashley, was it any surprise that this is exactly what a woman called Abi did? With Grant having voted off Ashley on day 25, it was him and Abi heading into the endgame after he made her swear on the Bible that she wouldn’t screw him over.

Abi seemed a little burned by Ashley's Temptation Island experience, and faced with the opportunity to eliminate him at any point in the next five days, she quickly made her decision.

A defiant Abi said: "I don't have any ill will towards you. And same for you, Ashley. But it's one thing when someone volunteers to swear on the bible, and it's another when you impose that on them."

Calling it a 'manipulation tactic' from Grant, Abi called out the rest of his behavior and added: "Ashley wanted her redemption story, like, she's been through a lot."

Saying the women don't owe Grant anything, a triumphant declared the last part was 'for Ashley', stealing the money and leaving the cheater with nothing.

As you can imagine, the comments were full of those claiming that karma had been served as Abi walked away $300,000 richer.