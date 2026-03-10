Mia Khalifa explains how her romantic relationships are still affected 12 years after infamous NSFW video

Mia Khalifa, real name Sarah Joe Chamoun, is one of the most well known adult stars on the internet, yet over ten years after quitting the industry it's still having a detrimental impact on her romantic relationships.

The internet fundamentally transformed the adult film industry, as it wasn't just access to content from consumers that became far easier but the same could broadly be applied to access for the stars themselves.

One individual who saw the negative side of this was Mia Khalifa, who briefly appeared in a comparatively small number of scenes when she was in her early 20s before swiftly departing from the industry.

She likely had no idea how big this short stint would become almost immediately, however, and it still reverberates throughout her life to this day despite her attempts to move on.

One of the more immediate consequences of her adult film career was the relationship she had with her parents, as she describes it disintegrating after they discovered her viral fame and released a statement.

Mia Khalifa was one of the internet's biggest adult film stars despite appearing in only a few videos (Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

Khalifa shot to fame in 2014 when she posed in a hijab and spoke arabic in an adult video, resulting in international controversy and threats from terrorist organisation ISIS.

While it appears as if she has managed to reforge a bond with her parents after being estranged for 'a long time after that', she hasn't been quite as lucky with her own romantic ventures which have been few and far between across the last decade.

Speaking on The Adam Friedland Show during a recent interview, Khalifa revealed that she felt like a 'burden' for years after her adult career, and she's subsequently lost trust in relationships, fearful that people are only with her due to her reputation.

"I can't even like mentally get past somebody wanting to be with me for the novelty or for that reason," she illustrated, "so, I'd much rather just be alone."

She has had only two romantic relationships in the last ten years as a result of this, noting that "there was a lot of instances where I had interactions with people [and] realized, wow, my life is not the same."

Khalifa's initial virality was different to the typical challenges that adult film stars face, however, as events like the #MeToo movement and the January 2015 Charlie Hebdo attacks occurring at roughly the same time shone an even harsher light on her brief career.

She has since leveraged her fame for her own benefit though, releasing her own line of jewellery and remaining in control of her own body by starting an OnlyFans account, outlining that she 'feels secure' in her current position, especially compared to what she faced in the past.