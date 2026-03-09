Mia Khalifa shares 'never-before-seen nudes' as she 'reclaims' her image after leaving adult industry

Mia Khalifa has shared 'never-before-seen nudes' as she 'reclaims' her image after leaving the adult industry with x-ray scans.

Khalifa, whose real name is Sarah Joe Chamoun, was once one of the biggest names in adult films.

Her rise to prominence began in late 2014, when she quickly became one of the most searched performers on adult websites. However, the former adult star gained notoriety after a video where she appeared in a hijab while speaking Arabic, which subsequently led to death threats from the terrorist organisation ISIS.

Khalifa had her body x-rayed to show off her latest jewellery (Antoine Flament/Contributor/Getty)

Advert

"I became infamous by accident. I entered the adult industry in October of 2014, and very quickly I was pressured to perform in a video where the context was that I was an Arab veiled woman," Khalifa told The New York Times. "The intent was to exploit the fact that I was Arabic and spoke Arabic, and I went through with it."

She has been extremely vocal about being pressured into the industry from a young age, and is now an activist, fashion entrepreneur and jewellery business owner.

Despite leaving the industry relatively quickly, Khalifa's name remained synonymous with her adult film career, making it difficult for her to establish herself in other fields. Now, she's found a creative and symbolic way to address her past while moving forward on her own terms.

In an unconventional photoshoot with SHOWstudio, Khalifa had her body X-rayed with the images showing her physique while wearing jewellery from her brand.





"Icon and activist @miakhalifa reinterprets the power of the body with her SHOWstudio Boxset contribution. ‘Never-before-seen’ nudes, offer a witty and personal take on the concept of nudity, reclaiming her own image with X-Rays, wearing jewellery from her brand Sheytan," SHOWstudio shared on Instagram.

The X-ray images show the star wearing several necklaces, ankle bracelets and waist chains.

While her initial fame may have been unwanted, it has proven financially beneficial, as she previously earned well over $6 million monthly through her personal OnlyFans account.

It seems a major priority for Khalifa now is avoiding nudity while taking a satirical approach to the topic.

Elsewhere, the influencer has caused uproar on social media after suggesting she was superior to people who use artificial intelligence tools. Khalifa posted on X: “Of course, I think I’m better than you, I’ve never used chatgpt."

However, after the post went viral against the millions that use AI tools for work productivity, learning and other tasks, with many calling Khalifa out on her dismissive attitude.