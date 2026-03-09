While files surrounding Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause chaos for many of the world's most powerful figures, a new alarming detail has been unveiled regarding the convicted child sex offender's death, adding to existing conspiracies.

It has taken over six years after his death for details regarding Epstein's criminal activities to finally be exposed to the public, yet many are still left unsatisfied following numerous redactions that hide potential perpetrators in his crimes.

While there have been hints towards the involvement of a number of incredibly powerful individuals, including current US President Donald Trump who was 'exposed' in recent allegations regarding the files, many of the unredacted names were actually victims of Epstein's crimes, leading to heavy criticism of the Department of Justice's (DoJ) handling of the release.

Many, however, still remain suspicious of the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death in 2019, claiming that it might not have been a suicide despite reports and analysis from officials.

The circumstances surrounding Epstein's death remain questionable for some (Kypros/Getty Images)

Some were clear on this stance from the moment it happed, with one political figure even predicting his death just before it happened, whereas others have came around to the conspiracy in the years since — especially after new evidence emerged like video footage of his cell.

One of the wildest new details has only just come to light, however, as an FBI record has exposed the bizarre Google searches made by one of Epstein's prison guards just an hour before he was discovered dead.

As reported by the New York Post, prison guard Tova Noel allegedly took to Google to search for the 'latest on Epstein in jail' on August 10, 2019, with two separate searches occurring at 5:42 a.m and 5:52 a.m.

Noel, alongside fellow prison guard Michael Thomas, were previously accused of falsifying records of their activities at the time of Epstein's death, although the charges were subsequently dropped with no further investigation.

Tova Noel's Google searches prior to Epstein's death have been revealed, following accusations that she falsified her activities at the time (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Both guards were supposed to be checking on Epstein every 30 minutes while he was in prison, yet they were accused of placing items for sale online or napping during these periods — some of which occurred during the eight-hour stretch when his death took place.

Noel, as part of her sworn statement to the DoJ back in 2021, claimed that she doesn't remember Googling Epstein just before his death, noting that "I don't recall looking him up."

She also claimed that she had no involvement in any part of Epstein's death, although some are convinced that it's part of something larger, with one noting on X that "this kinda changes everything about this whole situation."