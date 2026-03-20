The former girlfriend of influencer Myron Gaines has spoken out after the explosive Louis Theroux documentary was released.

The doc dropped on Netflix last Wednesday (March 11), where Theroux met with several controversial streamers who shared their thoughts on masculinity and misogynistic views on women.

One person who appeared in the documentary was Gaines, whose real name is Amrou Fudl, alongside his girlfriend at the time, Angie.

The content creator is known for his podcast, Fresh and Fit, where he broadcasts highly offensive views towards women, the LGBTQ+ community, Jewish people, and more.

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Speaking to Theroux, Gaines claimed that despite being in a long-term relationship, he still wants multiple wives.

Also speaking to the documentarian, Angie said: “The women that he sleeps with, he’s just going to be with them for like, a night.”

Myron Gaines' ex-girlfriend Angie has given viewers an update on how she's doing (Netflix)

When posed with the idea that Gaines could end up with multiple partners, she admitted: “I don’t know how that will work.”

Since filming concluded, the pair have split up and now, Angie has spoken out.

In a video posted to TikTok, she revealed that she is now ‘happy’ in a new relationship with someone who ‘sees a future with her’.

Speaking to the camera, she explained how she ‘wants to leave the past in the past’, but since the documentary has just come out, she’s been inundated with people messaging about her well-being.

Angie said: “So I want to address a few things. First of all, I never wanted to be part of any documentary whatsoever. I was never told or asked to be in a documentary until the moment of.

“I was stupid enough to not read a contract before signing it, and that’s how I ended up in that documentary.”

Gaines has claimed the couple broke up because Angie wanted a family and he didn't (Netflix)

She claims she ‘begged the producers on email thousands of times’ to take her out of the doc, but her wishes were ignored.

Angie continued: “Anyways, I’ve already been through a lot, I already went through therapy, I already heard the zillion pep talks that my friends and family had to say. I know everybody has an opinion, and I know everybody has something to say.

“But this is my life, and honestly, as of right now, I couldn’t be more grateful for it. I am so blessed, and I am so thankful to say that I am in a new relationship where I don't have to worry about any of this, and that I met this amazing man who cares for me, who makes me feel so special, makes me so happy, and I couldn't be more grateful for him.”

She gushed: “I can finally say that I can see a future with somebody, and I'm so grateful that he can see a future with me.”

LADbible Group has reached out to Organic for comment.