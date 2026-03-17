Louis Theroux's Inside the Manosphere could be one of his most controversial documentaries yet – which is saying something when you remember he's sat down with everyone from Jimmy Savile to neo-Nazis.

In the aftermath of Netflix's Adolescence and concerns about the rise of incel culture, the streaming giant has continued the conversation with Theroux's latest documentary. Soaring up the Netflix charts and sparking quite the debate, Inside the Manosphere has seen its participants catching plenty of flak. Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" Sullivan arguably became the lead of the documentary, seemingly nuking his Instagram and then speaking out online, although he wasn't the only male influencer featured. While conversations about Andrew Tate appeared to fall apart after he branded Theroux as 'irrelevant', Inside the Manosphere also included entrepreneur Justin Waller, influencer Ed Matthews, and streamer Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, aka Sneako.

Who is Myron Gaines?

Alongside HSTikkyTokky, there's been a storm of controversy surrounding Fresh and Fit podcast host Myron Gaines. Born Amrou Fudl, he's made a name for himself due to his podcast views and speaking out on overweight people, the queer and transgender community, and women in general. In particular, Gaines has been accused of being purposefully controversial for sharing his thoughts on "ghetto Black women and Shaniquas."

Gaines has continued to speak out over the Netflix documentary (Netflix)

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Theroux questioned Gaines' relationship with his girlfriend during the documentary, as well as the influencer referring to 'one-way monogamy' where Angie had to remain loyal and committed, but he was free to play the field.

Gaines and Angie have since split, with the former going on a series of social media rants now that the world has learned more about him. Responding to one of Sullivan's posts claiming that "low test[osterone] men...and fat women" are the only ones 'hating' on the documentary, Gaines added: "They are big mad. They fail to realize Louie filmed 10-20 hours with each of us on multiple occasions and countries but selectively edited certain parts to create a false narrative."

What has Myron Gaines said about Louis Theroux?

He's attempted to prove his point by sharing audio from an apparent phone call between him, director Oli Roy, and Theroux. In a commentary on the clip, Gaines says he knew that Theroux and the Netflix crew were going to pull this 'bullsh*t', claiming that he's sharing the audio to expose them 'for what they are'. Seemingly speaking to Roy, Gaines can be heard saying that while he signed up for the documentary, others like Angie hadn't.

Saying it's a 'reasonable request' to have parts removed, Gaines said it was for her safety while commenting on the audio. In the call, Gaines sounds like he's talking to Theroux, who says: "In a film where we're documenting the masculinity movement and asking questions about whether it's damaging or abusive, asking questions about how appropriate it is in relation to women, then we can't allow someone, even the appearance of someone, silencing a woman."

An angered Gaines then says that Angie doesn't want to appear, and he has the messages to prove it. The Theroux voice says that Angie appears in his previous content as a potential defense for including her in the documentary, although Gaines later said in his stream: "It was never about protecting Angie, it was just about trying to get content to try and get a gotcha, and they couldn't even get the gotcha."

In another inaudible moment, Gaines maintains that he was told the Angie scene wouldn't be used in the final release. Referring to those behind the documentary as a 'piece of sh*t, Gaines concluded by alleging: "They'd rather get the content and put someone in a weird situation...a female...than get content to like properly do a documentary on somebody."

UNILADTech has reached out to Netflix for comment.