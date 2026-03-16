HSTikkyTokky defends himself in direct response to Louis Theroux following backlash from Netflix doc

HSTikkyTokky, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, has defended himself in a direct response to Louis Theroux following public backlash from the recent Netflix documentary.

Theroux met Sullivan while filming Netflix’s Inside the Manosphere which documented the content creator admitting to making offensive remarks in order to make more money.

In the doc, Sullivan could be heard saying: “Call me racist, call me a misogynist, call me homophobic, call me a scammer - I’m all those things.”

He added: “With the attention I can get more fame, monetize.”

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HSTikkyTokky posted a response to the backlash online (X/@HSTIKKYTOKKY4)

The 24-year-old has faced backlash since the documentary became available on the streaming platform, but he now appears to be doubling down.

In a new video posted to social media, where the caption read: “My response to Theroux and the broke minions commenting online.”

Sullivan shared a video of a homosexual person saying: “I know for a fact that if he saw me, he’d beat me up because I’m gay. He’s evil.”

In response, Sullivan said: “So this guy is so educated and knows all these bad things that I’ve done wrong, but he can’t name one thing that I’ve done wrong.

“This is the general population of the UK right now scattering to make comments online about me. They don’t know me. They don’t know my purpose. And in the same position as me, would do the exact same thing.

“This is the world we live in right now. When it’s someone else who’s doing well, making money, living life, let’s hate on them.





“But if you’re given the opportunity, you’re coming on my stream and acting like an absolute tart.

“So many people right now will take everything that I’ve said in that documentary at face value and not actually have the brain cells to comprehend that maybe I say things and do things for a reaction because it makes me money and allows me to live this lifestyle.”

Sullivan went on to address a moment in the doc where he said he would ‘disown’ his daughter if she ever joined OnlyFans, despite his own promotion of the models.

“Yes. Maybe I manage some OF girls or have managed some OF girls. Does that mean I agree in OF and porn and whatever? No. It doesn’t,” he said.

“If you had a good opportunity to invest in a McDonald’s branch for cheap, would you invest in it? Yes. You would if it was gonna make you money.

“Does that mean that then you agree that the food you’re selling there is beneficial for the f**king population? Potentially not, but you’re gonna do it anyway because of the bread.”

Towards the end of the clip, HS claimed that no one ever talks about the good things he has done.

HSTikkyTokky admitted in the doc that he he says controversial things on purpose to make money (Netflix)

“You don’t talk about when I was in Ireland and I took Michael off the streets, gave him tens of thousands of pounds, took him around the world to buy Thailand, etc, changed his life," he continued.

“You don’t talk about Ivan and his missus who had a child homeless in Ireland who I got an apartment for for a year out of the goodness of my heart.

“You don’t talk about Harris who’s currently living with me now and has been living with me for the last year and a half who I took around the world.

“He was from a care home. He’s now making 20 grand a month online as a social media influencer. You don’t talk about Dutton, the autistic 18 year old kid who turned up at my house two days in a row, gave him thousands of pounds for his family who were struggling, took him to Colombia, took him to the Dominican Republic."

HS added: “You don’t talk about anything like that. You only talk about negative s**t. He’s a misogynist. He's a homophobe. He's this. He's that. He's that. Shut the f**k up. Okay? I'm getting rich. You're all broke. Sad at home hating. Have some of that.”

Responding to his video, one viewer said: “You literally admitted on the documentary that you wouldn’t have been ‘successful’ if you had been nice. You’re basically spouting bulls**t for clicks.”

“Somebody is giving a lot of f**ks for somebody who says he doesn’t give any f**ks,” another commented.

“He asked you some questions, nothing controversial, just your views and opinions… you repeatedly reinforced how real you were,” a third person added.