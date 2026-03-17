Documentary maker Louis Theroux has revealed some surprising thoughts about Harrison 'TikkyTokky' Sullivan following his recent bombshell documentary 'Inside the Manosphere'.

Harrison 'HSTikkyTokky' Sullivan was already a polarising figure long before his latest controversy. The TikToker and Kick streamer fled the UK after he crashed his McLaren supercar. However, he's facing different questions after positioning himself at the centre of the manosphere.

In the aftermath of Louis Theroux's Inside The Manosphere documentary, HS apparently nuked his Instagram profile, leaving only two photos, while an extremism expert warned about the 'matrix' hand signals used by manosphere influencers like Andrew Tate.

Elsewhere in the drama, OnlyFans model Kacey May, who was also featured in the Netflix doc, used her Instagram to respond to HS' claims that she was a 'dishwasher'.

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Theroux offered a balanced take on the influencer (Lia Toby/BAFTA/Contributor/Getty)

During filming, Theroux witnessed HS displaying his lavish lifestyle and admitting he purposefully makes offensive remarks in his content to make more money. HS claimed he's unbothered by being labelled a 'racist, 'misogynistic' or 'homophobic'.

Even after these admissions, Theroux disclosed that HS isn't the 'worst' person he's ever interviewed and offered a surprisingly balanced perspective of the influencer when speaking on The Romesh Ranganathan Show.

“I wouldn’t say I disliked him. I think a lot about these things, probably too much," the British American journalist explained. "My reactions in that journalistic sphere are more complicated than ‘I like him’ or ‘I didn’t like him’. Sorry to be really cheese pairing, but there were parts of him I liked and parts of him I didn’t, to be honest."

He added: “There’s a lot of good content, and nobody’s got a problem with the good content. He’s hard working, he looks good, he’s got charisma, he’s a talented broadcaster. So I can acknowledge all of those things, I don’t have a problem with any of those things.”

Theroux went on to say that he was confused by HS' background in that he came from a private school education where critical thinking skills develop.

“He had a good education, so it’s complicated. There’s a real work ethic there," the 55-year-old continued. "But how meaningful is it to have a good work ethic if you’re just spending hours and hours spewing offensive pick-up lines to girls on a beach front in Marbella?”

In contrast, HS' opinion on Theroux had a much more defensive and aggressive take.

“Everyone hating on the Theroux documentary[...] Are Low Test men[...] and fat women. Angry at life [...] angry that they have no money and no opportunity. Robots. Sheep. Cattle confined within the system,” he said.

In a new video posted to social media, the caption read: “My response to Theroux and the broke minions commenting online.”

He argued: “This is the general population of the UK right now scattering to make comments online about me. They don’t know me. They don’t know my purpose. And in the same position as me, would do the exact same thing.

“This is the world we live in right now. When it’s someone else who’s doing well, making money, living life, let’s hate on them."