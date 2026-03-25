Myron Gaines' ex-girlfriend breaks silence and thanks Louis Theroux following Netflix's Manosphere doc

An ex-girlfriend of one of Louis Theroux's latest subjects has broken her silence following an appearance in the recent Manosphere documentary, revealing how she has to thank the filmmaker for a major change in her life.

Delving deep into the hyper masculine and often misogynistic world of the Manosphere on social media, Louis Theroux focused on some of the trend's biggest figures including names like Sneako and HSTikkyTokky who both left the documentarian appalled.

Another key figure that shocked both Theroux and the Netflix documentary's audience, however, was Myron Gaines – real name Amrou Fudi – and his appearance was notable for being alongside his then-girlfriend where he argued for his own 'one-way monogamy'.

Gaines split from his parter, Angelica Camacho, between the documentary's filming and its release, and has since expressed regret at her appearance having noted that she emailed the producers 'thousands of times' to be removed.

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"I want to address a few things. First of all, I never wanted to be part of any documentary whatsoever," she revealed on TikTok. "I was never told or asked to be in a documentary until the moment of. I was stupid enough not to read a contract before signing it. That's how I ended up in that documentary."

Following this, however, Angie has decided to 'thank' Louis Theroux for helping her realize things about her relationship that she hadn't necessarily considered before being interviewed alongside her then-boyfriend.

Responding to a question about why she didn't leave Myron before the documentary, Angie explained:

"I really think in a weird way I have to thank Louis Theroux, because somehow his questions kinda made me question myself and the future of everything, and that is something that I truly hadn't done before.









"Deeply I did after [the documentary], I think part of it was his doing, so there is that," she continued.

Effectively, she only truly realized the unhealthy circumstances of her relationship after being directly faced with questions proposed by Theroux through the documentary, which seemingly acted as a catalyst for her to leave.

"I think a lot of the poor young ladies we saw with these guys maybe felt a little trapped and hadn't questioned the position they were in," speculated one comment on Reddit in response to Angie's statement. "Hats off to her for realizing she's worth a lot more than being around those horrific people."

Angie also added that she wasn't paid any money for appearing in the documentary, and speculates that this was likely the case for a number of other individuals who also featured in more minor roles.