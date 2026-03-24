Myron Gaines proved he wasn't the kind of man to mince his words when he appeared on Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, but in the aftermath of the Netflix documentary, he joined the likes of Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" Sullivan and Nicolas "Sneako" Kenn De Balinthazy in having to defend themselves.

The big talking point of Gaines' time on Inside the Manosphere involved his comments about his then-girlfriend. Using his typical faux-naive style of questioning, Theroux grilled Gaines (real name Amrou Fudl) about wanting 'one-way monogamy' where his partner was faithful, but he could romance multiple women.

There's been a lot of mystery surrounding Angie since she appeared on the Netflix doc, with an epilogue confirming she and Gaines had split after filming.

While it appears Angie has since moved on and made her socials more private, Gaines has clapped back at his edit and claimed that Theroux didn't listen to his demands not to feature his ex.

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Gaines maintains that Netflix skewed the footage from his interview (Netflix)

Gaines has already shared a phone call between himself and Theroux, but with more behind-the-scenes footage appearing online, he's continued to slam the journalist.

The footage appears to show producer Oli Roy pausing filming while Angie is talking due to a coughing dog, with Gaines' partner then leaving the room. The caption alleges that the streaming giant tried to make it seem like Gaines interrupted Angie and made her leave, suggesting that it was the producer's idea for her to exit.

The footage is referred to as "mainstream deceptive editing," and with claims that Netflix doesn't want you to see it, it's then been shared by Gaines himself.

Proving there's no love lost between the manosphere influencer and Theroux, Gaines wrote: "This is why people don't watch mainstream media anymore. The BBC tried this with @Cobratate and FAILED miserably. Another L for Louis and Netflix 😂🫵🏽."

Theroux recently spoke out about Andrew Tate and how talks between the pair for him to appear on Inside the Manosphere fell through, while Gaines appears to be referencing an incident when the BBC received allegations of bias about Lucy Williamson interviewing Tate for 2023’s Andrew Tate: The Interview.





At the time, the BBC reiterated: "Impartiality is a core value of the BBC and part of our duty is to hold to account individuals that have caused controversy. When an interviewer or reporter challenges a contributor, they aren’t expressing a personal viewpoint, but simply fulfilling their responsibility to scrutinise claims that are being put forward."

Some defended the Inside the Manosphere participant, with one person writing: "This is why it was vital Myron recorded for himself, he’s right, it was insurance, Louis put in the documentary that Myron did this because the media cuts clips to their will, And then Louis goes and does this himself😂🤣

Others suggested that Netflix wasn't trying to deceive, with another adding: "Bro how is this any different...🤦🏻‍♂️🤡😂 everyone looked bad in this whole documentary it’s clowns tryna clout chase off of clout chasers..."

Another joked: "No one has to make Myron look bad. He does that well enough in his own."

While Gaines still has an axe to grind, his continued discussion about Theroux and Netflix is in danger of having a Streisand effect that goes against him.

UNILADTech has reached out to Netflix for comment.