Netflix has tackled a whole array of subjects with its chart-topping documentaries, with everything from Don't F**k with Cats to Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, The Social Dilemma to Free Solo proving the streaming service is worth our monthly subscription.

It feels like it was only a matter of time until the 'manosphere' became the subject of its own Netflix documentary, and who better person to lead it than Louis Theroux? With his many years at the BBC seeing him get up close and personal with Jimmy Savile, the Westboro Baptist Church, Scientologists, and neo-Nazis, he's got more than enough experience in discussing taboos with divisive characters.

Feeling like something of a follow-up to his Forbidden America series, Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere asks those connected to the idea of toxic masculinity and promoting an alpha male culture to let him into their lives. We've already seen this somewhat backfire on Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" Sullivan after he was forced to defend his appearance, while Myron Gaines also appears to have come out of the documentary with a few scratches.

Gaines and his girlfriend have split since the documentary (Netflix)

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Gaines has spoken out against the way he and ex-girlfriend Angie were handled during filming, 'leaking' audio where he tells Theroux he doesn't want his partner to be featured. Inside the Manosphere ended with an epilogue that confirmed Gaines and Angie had split, with viewers dying to know what really happened.

Someone has broken down the timeline over on Reddit, explaining how Gaines and Angie were both in New York when he covered the Diddy trial in May 2025. Instead of staying in NYC, Angie went to a rollerblading event in Orlando, while the video claims the last time she was mentioned on one of his streams was in June 2025. The same month, he appeared to dodge three different questions on his relationship status, and it's alleged that Angie was seen hanging out with a man from the rollerblading event numerous times over this time period.

Speaking on his podcast, Gaines seemed to shoulder the blame for the split, telling listeners: "Angie was a good girlfriend, bro, she’s a good girl, I have nothing bad to say to her. Honestly, this sh*t is on me though."

He also suggested that her desire to start a family was a deciding factor, despite it being something he couldn't give to her 'right now': "She wants a family, guys, and she’s been waiting around for it for a minute. So, who the f*(k am I to tell her, 'Nah, keep waiting’ or deny her that?’





“Especially when she’s been so good to me. This woman has sacrificed so much for me. People f**king stalking her, people f**king harassing her. People talking sh*t to her. People making fun of her."

Gaines wrote a 2023 book called Why Women Deserve Less and is also known for hosting his "Red Pill Wednesday" segment on Fresh and Fit. Here, he maintains the idea that men should be 'dictators' and women should be 'subordinated'.

Theroux has already suggested this might not be the real version of Gaines, telling Wired: "He says horrific, abhorrent things about women, and then you see him with his girlfriend, and you’re like, ‘Okay, so it’s not really real, he’s actually relatively tender with his girlfriend, or she seems quite nice'."

Hinting that he might not have totally sour feelings toward Gaines, Theroux added: "It feels like, ‘Oh, you’re just performing your alphaness, you know?' And that’s kind of, in a weird way, quite heartening, not altogether surprising, either."

Angie's socials indeed seem to suggest she's dating someone new, but as well as Gaines maintaining she was always faithful, she also responded saying: "I would’ve never cheated. This rumour is ridiculous."

Since her split from Gaines, Angie's social media presence has definitely become more discreet, with most of her accounts remaining private.