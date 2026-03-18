Is the manosphere crumbling from within? In the aftermath of Louis Theroux's Inside the Manosphere documentary, it's fair to say that most of the participants haven't exactly come off particularly well. They say that no publicity is bad publicity, but with Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" Sullivan seemingly nuking his Instagram and Myron Gaines speaking out after splitting from his girlfriend, appearing on the Netflix documentary is something of a Monkey's Paw situation.

Alongside Sullivan and Gaines, Inside the Manosphere also included entrepreneur Justin Waller, influencer Ed Matthews, and streamer Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy. You might know the latter better for his online pseudonym of Sneako, a 27-year-old who's made a controversial name for himself over the years.

Although he started as just any other YouTube star making Call of Duty videos, Sneako has previously opened up about how he took the 'red pill' and was drawn into the manosphere due to an incident involving his girlfriend.

Sneako has seeming denounced the manosphere (Netflix)

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Since then, Sneako has become a loud voice of the movement, who has been banned from most social media platforms at some point due to spreading his wild views on women, minorities, and Adolf Hitler.

Even though Sneako's YouTube has since been monetized following a long ban, he's still a divisive figure that's known for spreading right-wing rhetoric and rubbing shoulders with equally controversial figures ranging from Kanye West to Nick Fuentes.

While De Balinthazy has previously had a major falling out with Andrew Tate, he could be about to feel the wrath of other manosphere influencers as he seems to have denounced the movement.

Posting on X, Sneako wrote, "The manosphere is built on the idea that women are useless while solely relying on them to operate." He went to call out 'pimping' women on OnlyFans, manosphere debate show panels that are entirely made up of women, and those who sell courses on how to pick women up. Sneako summarize: "Nothing more soulless than building an empire on something you hate."

This is the latest controversy De Balinthazy has been forced to address, coming just days after he had dispelled rumors of his sexuality when Tate claimed Sneako was homosexual. A series of images started circulating online, with some being fake and several being decidedly X-rated.





In a stream, De Balinthazy said that 'most' of the images were faked, although he admitted one was sent to a girl when he was 17, and others were from modelling shoots.

As for his recent manosphere takedown, many called out supposed double standards by saying that Sneako has profited from these circles for years.

One critic said: "And you supported everything about it up until Tate threw you under the bus. You’ll [sic] backed him every step of the way and now you flip?

"Not because you actually believe it’s bad, but because Andrew called you gay and tried to ruin your career.

"This is not something new that he does. You were cool with him doing it as long as it wasn’t directed at you. You have zero moral high ground.”

Another sniped: "Complete and total straw man argument. Just because Tate pimps women and the whatever podcast is full of bimbos doesn't mean that's reflective of anything except those isolated people. Modern men resent women, it's just a fact, and these posts don't help the issue at all."

A third alleged: "It’s obvious that a large part of the influencer in the Mano sphere are there as a get rich and famous scheme. They cater to incels and neo-nazi because there is a market. Some do believe those things but a lot exploits them for their own benefit."