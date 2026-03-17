Veteran documentarian Louis Theroux's latest film has caused quite the stir online, as his deep dive into the 'manosphere' has exposed many to some of social media's most controversial figures.

Released on Netflix last week, 'Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere' offers an investigation into the internet's primary 'ultra-masculine' content creators, including a prominent appearance from Harrison Sullivan, known best by his social media moniker HSTikkyTokky.

While Theroux noted that Sullivan wasn't the worst person that he'd interviewed across his career, noting that he doesn't necessarily 'dislike' the creator, significant backlash against his comments and online identity has been sparked from the documentary, prompting the controversial influencer to delete many posts on his Instagram page.

He has come to his own defense with a response to Theroux and the 'broke minions' criticizing him on X, but one of biggest statements has come from a figure that Sullivan criticized during the documentary, with popular adult star Bonnie Blue breaking her silence.

Advert

Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" Sullivan was a prominent subject within Louis Theroux's Manosphere documentary (George Wood/Getty Images)

Blue herself appeared in the film, speaking to Sullvian in a brief yet explosive interview, and she swiftly stormed off after he claimed she was the 'worst' girl to idolize alongside mocking her parents.

She revealed in the documentary that her parents are "genuinely proud" of her financial success, yet that didn't stop Sullivan from stating that he found Bonnie "absolutely repulsive" after she had left.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Blue has now hit back at HSTikkyTokky by issuing her own fiery statement on his comments and general appearance in the documentary.

"I'm not at all surprised that someone is using my name for more views," she proclaimed, adding: "I'm not sure what's longer, my next 1,000 men whilst pregnant queue or the list of people that have my name in their desperate mouths, trying their best to stay relevant.

"He wasn't worth the ten minutes I gave him then, and isn't worth my time now," she added. "I'm in a bed full of spring breakers."

Bonnie Blue has hit back against Sullivan's comments, claiming that he's using her name to stay relevant (Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP via Getty Images)

She even opened up a challenge to Theroux directly, declaring that "if Louis Theroux would like to have a discussion with someone not hypocritical, self-centered, and actually stands by what they say, then I would welcome that."

It has already been proven that a documentary on Bonnie Blue would be incredibly popular – if not equally controversial – so the prospect of one surrounding her impact on the adult industry and relationship with figures like Sullivan could interest many, yet it remains to be seen whether Theroux will pick up the gauntlet laid down by the controversial star.