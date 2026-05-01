Warning: This story contains content which some readers may find distressing

Following singer D4vd’s arrest earlier this month, his alleged Amazon orders have been revealed in court.

The 21-year-old was charged with the murder and mutilation of Celeste Hernandez, whose body was found in the front trunk of an abandoned Tesla in September 2025.

The 14-year-old girl was first reported missing back in April 2024, before her dismembered body was discovered in a black bag in the Tesla belonging to D4vd, whose real name is David Burke.

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The discovery was made after a tow yard worker called law enforcement to report a foul smell coming from the vehicle.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead in the trunk of a Tesla (GoFundMe)

Now, according to a report by TMZ, court filings have revealed a list of purchases Burke made online under a fake name.

The singer allegedly bought a body bag, a shovel, an inflatable pool and two chainsaws.

In a statement by District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman, it read: “Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her.”

“But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car. There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve.”

Singer D4vd has been charged with murder (Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)

A brief from the District Attorney’s filing obtained by Deadline explains: “Tellingly, defendant …purchased tools to carry out his plot to dismember and dispose of the victim’s body. On April 24, 2025, defendant ordered a shovel from Home Depot that was delivered to his home from Postmates.

“On May 1, 2025, defendant ordered, and subsequently Amazon delivered, two chainsaws to his home. On May 5, 2025, defendant ordered, and Amazon subsequently delivered, a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, and a blue inflatable pool to his home. He made these purchases under the fake name Victoria Mendez.”

The report goes on to detail how ‘after placing her body into the blue inflatable pool to prevent her blood from spilling onto his garage floor, defendant used a chainsaw and perhaps other tools to cut off her limbs’, adding how Burke ‘took horrifying measures to destroy and discard the victim’s body’.