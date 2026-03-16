Louis Theroux reveals his real feelings on 'manosphere' influencer following Netflix documentary

Having a chart-topping Netflix documentary might seem like a big win for any influencer trying to raise their profile, but as we're sure Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" Sullivan is learning, it can be something of a double-edged sword.

While Louis Theroux continues to be praised for his "faux-naïf" (falsely naive) style of journalism, his critics claim that it sets his subjects up for a fall. Sullivan was warned about this during the filming of Netflix's Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, and with a massive backlash quickly coming his way since its March 11 release, he appears to have nuked his Instagram. HSTikkyTokky was already something of a controversial figure due to his involvement in a year-long manhunt when his McLaren supercar was involved in a crash, but now, he's facing some very different questions after he put himself at the center of the manosphere.

In an interview with Wired, Theroux described the 2026 documentary as the 'final boss' of his career, covering many topics he's dabbled with in the past: "It combines cultlike groupings, misogyny, adult content, creation of pornographic content, and obviously racism.

HSTikkyTokky was the divisive focus of Theroux's latest documentary (Netflix)

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“All these taboo areas of life that I've spent my TV work documenting in different forms come together in the manosphere.

While Inside the Manosphere features other influencers like Fresh and Fit's Myron Gaines and the divisive Nicolas "Sneako" Kenn De Balinthazy, Sullivan has endured the brunt of the backlash.

Although Theroux managed to keep his cool during the documentary, there were several moments where HSTikkyTokky appeared to be particularly pressed, especially when the journalist compared him to Bonnie Blue.

There was a clash of the titans elsewhere in Inside the Manosphere, as HSTikkyTokky and Bonnie Blue came together before the latter stormed away from filming when he said: "What girl is worse to idolise than this?"

But what does Theroux himself really think of Sullivan? Discussing the explosive documentary with Romesh Ranganathan for The Romesh Ranganathan Show, the host asked Theroux whether he 'liked' HSTikkyTokky.

Playing the part of the ever-neutral journalist, Theroux explained: "I wouldn't say I disliked him. I know that sounds like, 'What are you trying to say, Louis?'

"I think a lot about these things, probably too much…I have my reactions in that journalistic sphere are more complicated than, 'Oh I like him or I didn't like him'. You know what I mean?"

Expanding on his thoughts, Theroux continued: "It's like, yeah, there's parts of him I liked, and there's parts I didn't like if I'm honest."

Theroux went on to discuss how the likes of Sullivan make money, saying that it's all about keeping viewers engaged on a platform for as long as possible. With this, Theroux admitted HSTikkyTokky and co. are known to do some "fairly horrific things."

Giving his final thoughts on the manosphere, Theroux told Ranganathan: "You know, sometimes it's irrelevant, like Hitler was nice to his dog, whatever. This doesn't really mean much."

He said that there are pros and cons to everyone's life, concluding: "Truthfully, in the manosphere, the fitness advice is usually, or certainly the idea, like get to the gym if you're feeling down, don't feel sorry for yourself, go and work out. Like I believe that. "

While Theroux praised Sullivan for his work ethic, he also acknowledged that there are obvious problems with some of his messages.